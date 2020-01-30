All the genre TV and movies coming to streaming in February 2020

There’s plenty of cool new stuff to stream this month, though Netflix arguably leads the charge with two high-profile premieres on the calendar.
The granddaddy of them all is the long-awaited premiere of the comic-based Locke & Key. A close second is the second season of the ambitious Altered Carbon (starring MCU alum Anthony Mackie this time around). Netflix is also debuting the buzzy Sundance drama Horse Girl, about a woman (Alison Brie) who might be seeing aliens ... or might just be unstable, we don't really know.
Apple TV+ also has a big premiere with the video game developer comedy Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet. Hulu has a new episode of Into the Dark, plus the series premiere of Fox's Lego Masters once it drops on linear air. Disney+ is bringing the Star Wars love with a new season of The Clone Wars kicking off, plus the final season of Disney XD's Star Wars: Resistance.
Digging deeper, DC Universe has some new Harley Quinn (seriously, that show is worth the subscription price by itself), while CBS All Access is still rolling out new installments of Star Trek: Picard on the weekly.
Check out the full rundown below and get ready to do some bingeing.
NETFLIX
HIGHLIGHTS
Horse Girl (Netflix Film): This buzzy indie flick has some genre overtones, though it still looks to be a big ol’ mystery at this point. The film stars Alison Brie, Debby Ryan, Molly Shannon and John Reynolds.
Locke & Key (Netflix Original): It's been a long time coming, but after almost a decade of false starts the acclaimed horror comic is finally coming to live action. The series' first season is something fans have been clamoring to see for years; here's hoping it lives up to the hype.
Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original): The ambitious sci-fi series is back with a new season and a new star. MCU alum Anthony Mackie joins the show as its new star, as the central hero gets downloaded into a new "sleeve" that looks a lot like the new Captain America.
Feb. 1
Back to the Future Part III
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Hancock
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
Scary Movie 2
Feb. 6
Cagaster of an Insect Cage (Netflix Anime)
Feb. 7
Dragons: Rescue Riders Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Horse Girl (Netflix Film)
Locke & Key (Netflix Original)
Feb. 9
Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama (Netflix Family)
Feb. 13
Dragon Quest Your Story (Netflix Anime)
Feb. 14
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon (Netflix Family)
Feb. 15
Starship Troopers
Feb. 20
Spectros (Netflix Original)
Feb. 21
A Haunted House
Glitch Techs (Netflix Family)
System Crasher (Netflix Film)
Feb. 27
Altered Carbon Season 2 (Netflix Original)
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution (Netflix Family)
HULU
HIGHLIGHTS
Lego Masters: Series Premiere: The LEGO Batman himself, Will Arnett, is bringing the competitive world of LEGO Master Builders to prime time. The show will feature teams creating some of the wildest and most ambitious block creations ever, umm, put together.
Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere: The latest episode of the Hulu horror anthology is back, and this time it's taking aim at the loveliest holiday on the calendar: Valentine's Day.
Super 8: It might not be the most acclaimed piece of cinema in the J.J. Abrams catalog, but it's still one heck of a great sci-fi flick — and a perfect example of Abrams playing out his obsession with '80s-era Spielbergian cinema.
Feb. 1
300
28 Days Later
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter
Ghost
Judgment Day
The Last Warrior
Mimic
The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
Robin Hood (1991)
The Spy Next Door
Feb. 3
The Cabin in the Woods
Feb. 5
Warrior
Feb. 6
Lego Masters: Series Premiere
Disaster Movie
Feb. 7
Into The Dark: My Valentine: Episode Premiere (Hulu Original)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 7 Mid-Season Premiere
Feb. 9
Alive (2019)
Feb. 10
The Oscars: Special (ABC)
Feb. 14
Utopia Falls: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Beverly Hills Ninja
From Hell
Villains (2019)
Feb. 18
Super 8
DISNEY+
HIGHLIGHTS
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7 Premiere: The fan favorite animated Star Wars series is back for its final round of adventures. The new season picks up as Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base on Anaxes.
Star Wars Resistance: Season 2: The second season of the newest animated Star Wars show is back, helping fill in some side adventures around the modern era of the franchise.
Toy Story 4: The latest major Pixar sequel hits Disney+, so get ready to rewatch Woody and the gang's new adventure a few million times. Oh, and of course, keep the tissues close by.
Feb. 1
Around the World in 80 Days
Feb. 2
Descendants 3
Feb. 5
Toy Story 4
Feb. 16
Marvel's Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Feb. 20
Marvel Rising: Operation Shuri
Marvel Rising: Playing with Fire
Feb. 21
Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Season 7 premiere
Feb. 25
Star Wars Resistance (Season 2)
Feb. 28
Marvel’s Future Avengers (Season 1)
Phones and Ferb: Star Wars
AMAZON PRIME
HIGHLIGHTS
Counterpart (Seasons 1-2): If you missed this twisty, multiverse thriller the first time around (it was a critical hit, but canned with middling ratings on Starz) this is the perfect time for a great binge watch. Seriously, it's pretty great.
47 Meters Down: Uncaged: Need a bit of deep sea horror? Check out this silly but visually stunning and somewhat bizarre sequel to 47 Meters Down.
Hunters: Amazon's buzziest new period drama of 2020 looks to be this new series about a team that hunts Nazis. In case that didn't hook you, we'll also mention it stars Al Pacino and is produced by Jordan Peele.
Feb. 1
Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter
Dick Tracy
Earth Girls Are Easy
Ghost
Judgment Day
The Spy Next Door
Counterpart: Seasons 1 & 2
Feb. 3
The Cabin in The Woods
Feb. 5
Warrior
Feb. 6
Disaster Movie
Feb. 7
Clifford: Season 1B – Amazon Original series
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Valentine's Day Special – Amazon Original series
Pete the Cat Valentine's Day Special – Amazon Original series
Feb. 9
Alive (2019)
Feb. 16
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Feb. 18
Super 8
Feb. 21
Hunters – Amazon Original series
DC UNIVERSE
Highlights
New episodes of Harley Quinn: There's not a ton of fresh stuff hitting DC Universe this month, though fans of its adult animated fare will have plenty to enjoy. The first season of the fantastically hilarious Harley Quinn comes to an end this month with three new episodes.
Feb. 1
Batman and Harley Quinn
Justice League Dark
Teen Titans: Judas Contract
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Feb. 7
Harley Quinn episode "Harley Quinn Highway"
Feb. 14
Harley Quinn episode "Devil's Snare"
Feb. 21
Harley Quinn episode "The Final Joke"
CBS ALL ACCESS
New episodes of Star Trek: Picard: There’s not much to go on as far as premieres this month, but CBS All Access is already riding plenty of buzz with new weekly episodes of Picard, which brings Sir Patrick Stewart's beloved captain back to unravel one last mystery.
APPLE TV+
Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet: This bizarro comedy, hailing from the folks behind It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and focusing on an indie video game company, could be the streamer's first big comedy hit. Even better, it's already renewed for Season 2.
SHUDDER
HIGHLIGHTS
Escape From New York: Seeing Snake Plissken take on the worst of the worst will never get old. Revisit the 1981 classic that is just as cool today as it was nearly 40 years ago. You know, before they inevitably reboot it.
Child’s Play: No, we're not talking about the 2019 remake — this is the OG killer doll horror tale.
Feb. 1
Child’s Play
Escape From New York
The Fog
My Bloody Valentine
Night of the Comet
Feb. 3
Like Me
The Whistler
Feb. 6
Dogs Don't Wear Pants
Feb. 10
Catcalls (Short)
The Golden Glove
The Hills Have Eyes
Prom Night
Hello Mary Lou: Prom Night II
Feb. 13
3 From Hell
Feb. 17
Blanketty
Seoul Station
Return of the Living Dead III
Feb. 20
Jessica Forever
Feb. 24
Dog Soldiers
Empathy, Inc.
Wendigo