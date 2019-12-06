Latest Stories

Critters
Gene Warren Jr., Oscar-winning SFX artist on Critters and Terminator 2, passes away
Homelander from The Boys
The Boys: Homelander spends quality time with his son in first bloody teaser for Season 2
billy magnussen
WIRE Buzz: Aladdin spinoff crowns Prince Anders; Netflix unwraps Christmas Chronicles sequel; more
rise of skywalker leia
Jabba the Pod Episode 5: Hi Carrie [The Mandalorian Chapter 5]

All You Need To Know Before Rise Of Skywalker | SYFY WIRE

All you need to know before seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Contributed by
Brian Silliman Headshot 2
Brian Silliman
Dec 6, 2019

If you need to get caught up with everything Star Wars before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, then SYFY WIRE has you covered. You should find all of the answers you seek (and many answers that you'd never seek) within our latest video, Everything You Need To Know Before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

It's our very own preview spectacular, and it's insane!

From hot takes on the Skywalker Saga, to a deep exploration of our buddy Palpatine, to a mystical trip into the world of Force ghosts, this video covers everything. Why bother with the new movie at all? This little show will provide you with everything and anything you could ever want. Take that, box office!

That said, you more than likely will want to go and see The Rise of Skywalker anyway when it comes out on December 20, and we will be right there with you. In the meantime, let's dream about what lies in store for us. The saga will end ... the story lives forever.

Take a look right here. The Force will be with you. Always.

