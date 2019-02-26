Latest Stories

Aidan Gillen Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'
Devery Jacobs American Gods Sam Black Crow
Tag: TV
American Gods' Sam Black Crow combines belief and agnosticism for Season 2
Childs Play remake via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Child’s Play reboot has ‘Spielbergian’ throwback vibe, says Aubrey Plaza
Russian Doll
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/26/19: I think we're alone now
Devery Jacobs American Gods Sam Black Crow

American Gods' Sam Black Crow combines belief and agnosticism for Season 2

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Feb 26, 2019

Devery Jacobs is joining the acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman's American Gods for Season 2, and she'll be playing Sam Black Crow. The half-Cherokee, hitchhiking college student is set to cross paths with Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) at some point soon (possibly as early as the first episode), and in a new interview, Jacobs shines some light on how she approached playing the fan-favorite character. 

Speaking with Regard Magazine, Jacobs reveals that she was already a fan of the book before being cast. She also felt "deeply connected" to Sam Black Crow, and when she heard the book was being adapted, she kept it on her casting radar. She ended up being a fan of the show, saying, "I love how the series doesn’t shy away from political characters and topics and reflects the varying cultures and beliefs that are held in this melting pot called America." 

For her, the world of the show (and book) where "gods are just normal people," and humans and gods both need each other equally, was "both hilarious and really moving." She describes Sam as a "fun, meddlesome character" and that her beliefs are complex. "While she's sarcastic and opinionated, she's also deeply curious about life," she says, adding that this curiosity extends to Shadow, who she will meet this season. 

Jacobs, who is of Kahnawake Mohawk descent herself, goes on to say that playing Sam made her combine her "utmost wonder and belief with absolute agnosticism," and to "balance those two aspects of her from moment-to-moment."

"I also love that our country’s first people are being represented in a show that is ultimately about immigrants who have come to America," she said. 

American Gods will return to Starz on Mar. 10. Believe. 

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: American Gods
Tag: American Gods Season 2
Tag: Devery Jacobs
Tag: Neil Gaiman
Tag: Starz

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: American Gods Season 2
Tag: American Gods
American Gods Season 2: Mr. Nancy (Orlando Jones)
New American Gods Season 2 featurette sets the tone: 'Evolve or die'
Bill Watters
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: American Gods Season 2
Tag: American Gods
Crispin Glover Mr. World American Gods Neil Gaiman
Crispin Glover's Mr. World prepares for divine war in first three minutes of American Gods Season 2
Josh Weiss
Dec 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: American Gods
Tag: American Gods Season 2
American Gods Season 2
American Gods drops first look at Season 2 as Neil Gaiman promises 'darker' and 'more dangerous' series returning in 2019
James Comtois
Apr 30, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: American Gods
Tag: Starz
AmericanGodsTCA
Neil Gaiman and the American Gods cast hold that 'it takes a while to get good things made' at the TCAs
Tara Bennett Brian Silliman
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0