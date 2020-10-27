Mysterious ancient Egyptian papyrus reveals Cliffs Notes to the afterlife

What if you suddenly ended up in another universe, and had absolutely no idea where you were going and no one to ask for directions?

This is why the Book of the Dead is the most iconic funerary text of ancient Egypt. Spells for the quest to the afterlife and visions of the deceased living alongside the gods were carefully inscribed into its mystical pages (some of which were painted on the walls of tomb chambers). The First and Second Books of Breathing were abbreviated versions of the Book of the Dead that were supposed to be a guide to the afterlife that was easy to follow for the deceased, who was on their way to final judgment by the gods. Now a papyrus first unearthed in the 19th century has literally breathed new life into the First Book of Breathing.

“By closely examining the origins of the First Book of Breathing, it can be clearly demonstrated that the composition was created through a careful exegetical process beginning with a selection of Book of the Dead spells…that were then interwoven with new compositions, commentary, and the reworking or omission of specific passages,” said Foy Scalf, who led a study of the reanalysis of the First Book based on that papyrus, that was recently published in Near Eastern Studies.

Papyrus FMNH 31324 was first discovered in the 19th Century and then acquired by the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. The First Book of Breathing is thought to have first emerged near the west bank of Thebes, where many versions of it were transcribed over the years, but what makes FMNH 31324 unique is that it appears to have been written and illustrated by the reed pen of just one scribe. While the ravages of time have made it difficult to date, it is thought to be from anywhere between 50 B.C. and the late first century A.D., possibly the early second century. This papyrus is also an abridged version of the already simplified Book of the Dead that appears in both Books of Breathing, making it the easiest guide to the afterlife.

“Scribes thus leveraged the inspiration of authoritative ancient texts in the production of new sacred scripture,” Scalf said.

There are some errors. Even ancient scribes who didn’t risk typos on a computer experienced issues with confusing grammar and glyphs while copying a manuscript. However, it is this manuscript that is now shedding light on the First Book of Breathing and the Books of Breathing in general, which are not mentioned by Egyptologists nearly as often as the Book of the Dead. The illustrations show scenes that only someone passing into the afterlife would witness in person, including the famous judgment scene where the deceased’s heart is weighed against a feather. If the heart and the feather balanced out, the soul was deemed worthy of living on forever. If the heart outweighed the feather, that soul would fall into the snapping jaws of a monster below.

Other scenes include a figure the cow-headed goddess Hathor on a shrine, three guardian genii brandishing swords, a human with a knife, and the crocodile-headed god Sobek clutching a mace. There is also no guide to the afterlife without the jackal-headed embalming god Anubis. He is also shown holding a knife which may represent the same knife used for the mummification of the deceased or what was believed to be the first mummification, that of the Osiris, ruler of the underworld. Pharaohs who had passed would be deified into an iteration of Osiris.

While it may seem that the ancient Egyptians were obsessed with death, they were actually obsessed with life. This is why they put so much preparation into the inevitable journey to the afterlife—existence on this mortal coil may have been short (not to mention much shorter and more brutal back then), but the realm of the gods was forever. Pharaohs would start building their pyramids years before they died, specifying exactly what they needed to get to the other side. The fantastic ship found in the pyramid of Khufu was literal preparation to sail to the otherworld. Death itself was not seen as doom. It was simply a pause until the person was reborn, and once they “breathed” again, the journey began.

This is where the Book of the Dead comes in. The two Books of Breathing were placed at the head and feet of a mummy for the person to have on hand as a sort of roadmap to the afterlife. “Breathing” was not necessarily literal to the ancient Egyptians. It encompassed all aspects of rebirth after death and began with the Opening of the Mouth ceremony, during which a priest in a ceremonial mask of Anubis would recite spells to make the deceased able to eat, drink, and (of course) breathe again in the spirit world. But first, they needed a guide to the unfamiliar place beyond the Earthly world they knew.

These Cliffs Notes on the Book of the Dead end after the body parts of the deceased are identified with the deities that rule over them. During mummification, certain internal organs, including the heart, would be separately mummified and placed in canopic jars, each of which bore the image of the deity that organ was associated with.

Whether the Second Book of Breathing intended to continue Papyrus FMNH 3134 exists remains unknown. It is possible that it may have already been discovered and is just waiting to reemerge from the shadows of another museum.