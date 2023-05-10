Are The Harry Potter Movies Streaming on Peacock?

The quest to find all right Potter movies online is a bit like the quest to find the Deathly Hallows.

Where can you find all eight Harry Potter movies streaming online? Sadly, the Wizarding World blockbusters left Peacock this month, though they will be back soon. In the meantime, you can stream them on HBO Max (rebranding itself to "Max" in just a few weeks' time) alongside the three Fantastic Beasts films and reunion special.

Based on the seven bestselling books written by J.K. Rowling (Deathly Hallows was, of course, split into two features), the big screen Potter adaptations tell the story of — who else? — Harry Potter, a young spell-caster attending the prestigious Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Each year, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his two best friends — Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson) — creep ever closer to a showdown with the most evil wizard of all time: Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes).

The franchise was directed by a combination of Chris Columbus (Sorcerer's Stone and Chamber of Secrets), Alfonso Cuarón (Prisoner of Azkaban), Mike Newell (Goblet of Fire), and David Yates (Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and Deathly Hallows Parts 1 & 2). Collectively, the films grossed over $9 billion worldwide, helping spawn a Tony Award-winning stage play (Cursed Child) and highly-detailed Universal theme parks.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018), and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) take place well over half a century before the events of the Potter saga.

Also directed by Yates, the trilogy centers around magical zoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he documents the behavior of magical creatures and joins the battle against the dark wizard known as Gellert Grindelwald (played by Johnny Depp before he was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen in The Secrets of Dumbledore).

Warner Bros. Discovery recently announced its intentions to re-adapt the original seven novels into a decade-long television series for the world of streaming (each season will purportedly be based on a different book). Rowling is on board as an executive producer with Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts. There are no casting details available at this time.

