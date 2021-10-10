Animaniacs channel their inner Thundercats in parodic S2 teaser unveiled at NYCC

Animaniacs, hooooooooooo! Yakko, Wakko, and Dot get super '80s and channel their inner Thundercats in a new teaser for the show's upcoming second season on Hulu.

At the Animaniacs' virtual panel at New York Comic Con on Sunday, fans were given a first look at what's in store for its sophomore season on the streaming service. After the '80s-tastic teaser dropped, the cast appeared to reveal what folks can look forward to in the new 13-episode season when it debuts in November (hint: more parodies).

Check out the teaser below:

Video of Animaniacs S2 | NYCC First Look Clip

Jess Harnell (who voices Wakko) and Maurice LaMarche (who voices Brain) let it be known that there's a musical parody episode. Alsas, neither would disclose anything beyond that (not even which musical they would be lampooning).

"We kind of take the piss out of a brilliant iconic musical," echoed Rob Paulson, who voices Yakko and Pinky. Paulson also wouldn't name the musical, but mentioned that it was one that Harnell performed in as a young man (which, to be honest, really doesn't narrow it down).

Credit: Hulu

In addition to getting musical, the gang also gets political in Season 2.

"There's one that I saw last night that has to do with [the Roman Emperor] Nero, and let's just say that there's a lot of cross-pollination between him and a recent, controversial political figure," said Harnell, before adding: "Man, I couldn't believe some of the stuff we got away with in this episode."

Credit: Hulu

There's also apparently a shout-out to the Ridley Scott film Gladiator in the mix as well (with John Cena voicing one of the gladiators). So, all par for the course with this crew.

All 13 episodes of Animaniacs' second season drop on Hulu Nov. 5.

Click here for more of SYFY WIRE's continuing coverage of New York Comic Con 2021