Annie Wersching assimilates to Star Trek: Picard cast as Borg Queen 

Q won’t be the only blast from Picard’s past to appear in the second season of his namesake’s show. Reports from TVLine and Variety have revealed that Annie Wersching is assimilating into the cast of Star Trek: Picard as the Borg Queen.

Wersching (The Vampire Diaries, Marvel’s Runaways) will be the third actress to take on the role originated by Alice Krige in the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact and later reprised in an episode of Star Trek: Voyager in 2001. Susanna Thompson also played the role in several Voyager episodes.

News of this old school baddie from Picard’s days as Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise follows John de Lancie confirming in April that he would be reprising his role as the mischievous and infuriating Q from Star Trek: The Next Generation. Based on the teaser that Paramount+ released in June, Q is back to test his “Capitan” one more time, much to Picard’s chagrin.

In Season 2, Q is bracing Picard (Patrick Stewart) for an adventure not just through space, but also through time. Per the teaser’s voiceover, time has been broken, but as Picard promises, he and his crew can save the future. There’s no sign of any Borg Queen in the teaser, but there is that bit where Jeri Ryan’s Seven of Nine discovers she’s without her Borg implants, so...we’re not sure what that’s all about.

In addition to Stewart and Ryan, Picard stars Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas serve as co-showrunners for Season 2.

Though no specific release date has yet been announced, Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard is slated to air next year on Paramount+.