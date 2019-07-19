Apollo 11: Hear 5 untold stories from the moon landing mission

Revisiting Apollo 11 is SYFY WIRE's podcast series covering five stories from the Apollo 11 mission that have been overshadowed by the gargantuan accomplishment of landing on the moon. These tales are finally being told with the help of the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, and host Karama Horne.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with the stories behind that one giant leap for mankind.

Revisiting Apollo 11, Episode 1: "A Troubled Descent"

Episode 2: "The Hardest Task"

Episode 3: "The Photo of Everything"

Episode 4: "The Final Hurdle - Quarantine"

Episode 5: "Contingency"

