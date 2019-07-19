Latest Stories

The Dark Crystal 2018 Rian via Netflix
Tag: TV
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance announces making-of documentary at SDCC
Rick Grimes TWD
Tag: Movies
The return of Rick Grimes begins in first teaser for The Walking Dead movie
His Dark Materials
Tag: Podcast
Who Won the Week Episode 189: His Dark Materials, IT: Chapter Two, The Lion King
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
Tag: TV
WIRE Buzz: New trailers for She-Ra and DuckTales debut at SDCC; more
Apollo 11 with flag
More info i
Credit: Neon
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Science
Tag: Features

Apollo 11: Hear 5 untold stories from the moon landing mission

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
Jul 19, 2019

Revisiting Apollo 11 is SYFY WIRE's podcast series covering five stories from the Apollo 11 mission that have been overshadowed by the gargantuan accomplishment of landing on the moon. These tales are finally being told with the help of the Bad Astronomer himself, Phil Plait, and host Karama Horne.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing with the stories behind that one giant leap for mankind.

Revisiting Apollo 11, Episode 1: "A Troubled Descent" 

Episode 2: "The Hardest Task"

Episode 3: "The Photo of Everything"

Episode 4: "The Final Hurdle - Quarantine"

Episode 5: "Contingency" 

Click here for the RSS feed.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: Science
Tag: Features
Tag: Revisiting Apollo 11
Tag: Apollo 11
Tag: Moon Landing

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: