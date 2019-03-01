Archie, Dynamite, Black Mask, and Valiant single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Archie Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Black Mask Studios, and Valiant Entertainment listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a busy month for all of these publishers, but it's especially busy over at Dynamite, where they're celebrating several first and final issues, most notably the debut of Red Sonja & Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica and a brand-new Altered Carbon original graphic novel. Plus final issues of Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep, Crackdown, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt and Turok.
Over at Archie, they're also celebrating the start of a new story with the first chapter of "Archie and Sabrina" in the pages of the main Archie series, plus the current Betty and Veronica series comes to an end and new stories arrive in the Archie Classic digests.
Plus, Black Mask drops the final issue of Nobody Is In Control, Valiant debuts its new series Fallen World and drops the final issue of The Forgotten Queen, and much more.
Check out everything these four publishers have to offer in May below.
BLOSSOMS 666 #4 (of 5)
ARCHIE COMICS SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
A mysterious stranger has appeared in Riverdale, and he has designs on the infernal crown of the Anti-Christ! But Cheryl and Jason are not sitting idly by while someone steals their birthright! The twins have put aside their differences in order to take down this pretender to the throne!
Script: Cullen Bunn
Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
BLOSSOMS 666 #4 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga
BLOSSOMS 666 #4 CVR B Var: Elsa Charretier
BLOSSOMS 666 #4 CVR C Var: Erica Henderson
On Sale Date: 5/29
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA #2 of 5
Jughead has had a lot to deal with since going all "Full Moon". Betty Cooper werewolf hunter, Reggie Mantle werewolf pack... even a Frankenmoose. But has any of this prepared him for Vampironica? Or the horde or vampires that are invading his reality with her? Nope!
Script: Frank Tieri
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
JTH VS. VAMP #2 CVR A Reg: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms
JTH VS. VAMP #2 CVR B Var: Dan Panosian
JTH VS. VAMP #2 CVR C Var: Darick Robertson
On Sale Date: 5/15
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE #705: ARCHIE AND SABRINA 1 (of 5)
ARCHIE AND SABRINA starts here! A new era begins as the enchanting romance between Archie and Sabrina intensifies! But what does that mean for everyone else in Archie’s life?
Script: Nick Spencer
Art: Sandy Jarrell, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE #705 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
ARCHIE #705 CVR B Var: Tyler Boss
ARCHIE #705 CVR C Var: Elsa Charretier
On Sale Date: 5/15
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA #5 (of 5)
“SUMMER,” pt. 5: Graduation day is here! Betty and Veronica have finally made peace with their decisions and vow to make this a summer to remember. What lies in the future for the BFFs? You may be surprised to find out!
Script: Jamie Lee Rotante
Art: Sandra Lanz, Kelly Fitzpatrick, Jack Morelli
BETTY AND VERONICA #5 CVR A Reg: Sandra Lanz
BETTY AND VERONICA #5 CVR B Var: Sanya Anwar
BETTY AND VERONICA #5 CVR C Var: Lissy Marlin
On Sale Date: 5/8
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
RIVERDALE SEASON 3 #3
The comic based on the hit CW series is back! These two stories set between episodes of season 3 of Riverdale include a peek at life in Leopold and Loeb and an online crush with sketchy intentions!
Script: Micol Ostow
Art: Thomas Pitilli, Joe Eisma, Janice Chiang, John Workman, Andre Szymanowicz
RIVERDALE S3 #2 CVR A Reg: Thomas Pitilli
RIVERDALE S3 #2 CVR B Var: Joe Eisma
On Sale Date: 5/22
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 (of 5)
Very weird goings-on in the town of Greendale are making Sabrina Spellman's relocation to Greendale High...complicated. Protecting her friends, saving her family, solving a supernatural mystery, and keeping her witch nature a secret is starting to seem impossible. Something's gotta give...but which one will it be and what will it mean for her future in Greendale?!
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 CVR B Var: Paulina Ganucheau
SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #2 CVR C Var: Victor Ibanez
On Sale Date: 5/1
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #299
BRAND NEW STORY: “Love is in the Spare!” Archie picks up Veronica for a date at a fancy restaurant—but a flat tire derails their trip! Determined to not miss their reservation, Archie will have to think fast. Luckily, Reggie’s on the scene to help—wait… Reggie?!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/22
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
ARCHIE AND ME JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #17
BRAND NEW STORY: “Head Games!” Archie and Jughead take a trip to a unique secondhand store where they find Big Moose—no, not their friend, a decorative moose head that causes a whole load of trouble for Archie!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/1
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #273
BRAND NEW STORY: “Ghost of a Chance!” Meet Betty and Veronica: Ghost Hunters! Find out what happens when the dynamic duo spends a night in an allegedly haunted house recently purchased by Mr. Lodge!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/15
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #270
BRAND NEW STORY: “Betty and the Beanstalk!” Betty gets a hold of some magic beans in this Archie riff on the classic Jack and the Beanstalk fairy tale!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/8
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #89
BRAND NEW LEAD STORY: “Follow That Truck!” When Coach Clayton gets tired of Archie and Reggie’s constant competitive fighting, he has an idea: to make them get along better as teammates, they have to complete a task—get Jughead into proper shape so he can avoid failing gym class! Will this be one sport that proves too tough for the boys?
Script: Ron Robbins
Art: Bill Golliher, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 5/29
192-page, full color comic
$6.99 U.S.
RED SONJA & VAMPIRELLA MEET BETTY & VERONICA #1
DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
Writer: Amy Chu
Art: Maria Sanapo
Cover A: Fay Dalton
Cover B: Francesco Francavilla
Cover C: Robert Hack
Cover D: Paulina Ganucheau
Cover E: Laura Braga
Cover F: Dan Parent
Cover G: Cosplay Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/8/2019
Mystery, murder, and mayhem descends on Riverdale as four of your favorite comic book women meet for the first time. A string of paranormal, unsolved murders leads the vampire hunter Vampirella and her sword-wielding barbarian partner Red Sonja to the small, sleepy town where things always seem to happen… There they discover Betty and Veronica, investigative reporters for the high school newspaper, also hot on the trail of the same killer.
ALTERED CARBON: DOWNLOAD BLUES Hardcover
Writer: Richard K. Morgan, Rik Hoskin
Art: Ferran Sellares
Cover: Ferran Sellares
Price: $24.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 128 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/15/2019
In the distant future, the human body is a temporary and interchangeable commodity - if you can pay.
For the interstellar elite, bodies are swapped out and reused without a second thought. You never grow old; you never die.
However, some bodies are more temporary than others ...
Takeshi Kovacs was once a member of the Envoy Corps, stormtroopers for the Interstellar Earth Protectorate, ultra-lethal adepts in switching bodies across the stars. While he served, he was known by a variety of names--Mamba Lev, One Hand Rending, the Icepick--all testament to his capacity for rapid response and extreme violence in whatever flesh he wore. Now he's out of the service and trying to live a different life. But the Protectorate hasn’t changed its spots, no matter what world Kovacs drifts to, and with that old combat rage still burning deep inside him, will he ever really be able to walk away?
Created by Richard K. Morgan, Altered Carbon was previously adapted as a Netflix television series. This original graphic novel, written by Rik Hoskin (Brandon Sanderson’s White Sand/Pierce Brown’s Red Rising, expands upon the Altered Carbon universe.
SWEET VALLEY HIGH ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL Trade Paperback
Writer: Katy Rex
Art: Devaki Neogi
Cover: Devaki Neogi
Price: $14.99
Rating: Young Adult
Page Count: 120 Pages
ON SALE DATE: June 2019 (Advanced Solicit)
When Jessica falls in love with her Shakespeare teacher, she begins to act like her studious twin sister Elizabeth to impress him. Now it's up to Elizabeth to make sure that all's well that end well - but with Jessica playing her role, will anyone be able to tell which twin is which?
The treasured series that has entertained generations and sold over 60 million books returns! Fans of the over 600 classic novels and spinoffs and the TV show will adore this charming graphic novel from rising star writer Katy Rex (Charmed Magic School, Jade Street Protection Services) and artist Devaki Neogi (The Skeptics, Curb Stomp). Sweet Valley High is also in development as a major motion picture.
ARMY OF DARKNESS/BUBBA HO-TEP #4 (OF 4)
Writer: Scott Duvall
Art: Vincenzo Federici
Cover A: Diego Galindo
Cover B: Tom Mandrake
Cover C: Robert Hack
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/29/2019
Following an unscheduled crash-landing in Graceland, Ash must quickly dust himself off and do what he does best—defending Necronomicons from Evil! As if plummeting into the King’s mansion wasn’t bad enough, Bubba enlists an undead Elvis impersonator to take on everyone’s favorite deadite-slayer while the fate of the real Elvis remains unknown. Don’t miss the deadly conclusion to this hunk of burning crossover grooviness that’s guaranteed to raise temperatures and set your soul afire!
BATTLESTAR GALACTICA: TWILIGHT COMMAND #4
Writer: Michael Moreci
Art: Breno Tamura
Cover A: Brent Schoonover
Cover B: Breno Tamura
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/22/2019
Things heat up in the penultimate issue of Twilight Command! One of Flores's own puts his life on the line for his squad, and the Cylon plot proves to be much more of a threat than anyone imagined! A desperate mission puts Twilight Command's back against the wall, and with time running out they may not be able to stop Cavil’s plan in time!
BETTIE PAGE: UNBOUND #2
Writer: David Avallone
Art: Julius Ohta
Cover A: John Royle
Cover B: Scott Chantler
Cover C: David Williams
Cover D: Julius Ohta
Cover E: Photo Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/22/2019
A new dimensional shift finds our heroine with sharpened canines, an eye-catching monokini, and a taste for blood…but if that’s what it takes to stop the Great Old Ones from destroying our reality, pour her a Type O plasma on the rocks! The Crisis on Infinite Betties continues, and only our Pin-Up Protagonist can save the multiverse, in part two of the epic four-part saga from writer David Avallone (ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK) and artist Julius Ohta (SHERLOCK HOLMES.)
CRACKDOWN #4 (OF 4)
Writer: Jonathan Goff
Art: Ricardo Jaime
Cover A: Ricardo Jaime
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/29/2019
CHAOS REIGNS!!! BUT JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED!!!
From the world of the hit Crackdown (Xbox) video game franchise comes the final chapter in a battle against impossible odds.
The fight to save San Reno may just be a fight to save the world as the Agents face threats on all fronts!!!! The villainous mega-corporation, TerraNova, as plunged the world into darkness. It’s up to Commander Rollins and her team of super-Skilled Agents to make one, last stand against a terrifying new world order. Lucky for us—no matter the odds, no matter the threat—Agents don’t quit. And when push comes to shove, they always…
ELVIRA: MISTRESS OF THE DARK #10
Writer: David Avallone
Art: Dave Acosta
Cover A: Tim Seeley
Cover B: Craig Cermak
Cover C: John Royle
Cover D Subscription: Photo Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/22/2019
Elvira’s eldritch adventures continue, as her wild ride winds up at a horror-haunted hospital. A crazy cult is playing doctor (and not in a good way)… but Elvira is ready to operate as only she can, in her latest absurd escapade!
JAMES BOND 007 #7
Writer: Greg Pak
Art: Eric Gapstur
Cover A: Dave Johnson
Cover B: Khoi Pham
Cover C: David Nakayama
Cover D: Stephen Mooney
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/15/2019
GOLDFINGER
A friendship is finished. The world is in peril. And Goldfinger wants diamonds.
The modern Bond epic continues by GREG PAK (Planet Hulk, Firefly) and ERIC GAPSTUR (Batman Beyond, The Flash: Season Zero).
JAMES BOND ORIGIN #9
Writer: Jeff Parker
Art: Ibrahim Moustafa
Cover A: Dan Panosian
Cover B: Juan Gedeon
Cover C: Eric Gapstur
Cover D: Ibrahim Moustafa
Cover E: Bob Q
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/8/2019
“RUSSIAN RUSE, Part III”
Injured and alone, lieutenant James Bond has escaped his Russian captors, only to be thrust into the heart of war.
The epic World War 2 tale continues from JEFF PARKER (Aquaman, Fantastic Four) and superstar artist IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (Mother Panic, The Flash).
KISS: THE END #2
Writer: Amy Chu
Art: Edu Menna
Cover A: Stuart Sayger
Cover B: Ruairí Coleman
Cover C: Pasquale Qualano
Cover D: Photo Cover
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/15/2019
Jay thought his life was pretty normal until he died. Now, with the help of a mysterious girl named Mania, Jay is tracking down the members of KISS at the behest of the Demon King! And if you think that is metal, just wait until we get to the part about the Wasteland!
OBEY ME #2
Writer: Mario Mentasti
Art: Ben Herrera and Emmanuel Ordaz Torres
Cover A: Ben Herrera
Price: $3.99
Rating: Mature
Page Count: 26 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/1/2019
During a routine clean-up mission of the city slums, Vanessa and Monty are suddenly targeted by a group of human mercenaries serving one of the Infernal Archdukes. Under pressure, they accidentally stumble upon a new power, but disagreements caused tempers to flare up and they split apart. Will they be able to restore their partnership and finish the job or will their division mark the end of their adventures and even their lives?
PETER CANNON: THUNDERBOLT #5 (OF 5)
Writer: Kieron Gillen
Art: Caspar Wijngaard
Price: $3.99
Cover A: Kevin Wada
Cover B: Paulina Ganucheau
Cover C: Caspar Wijngaard Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Page
ON SALE DATE: 5/29/2019
All that exists, and all that ever will exists rests on the confrontation between two men who are the same man. Peter Cannon versus Peter Cannon, for the future of the canon. Who wins? Who loses? Peter Cannon. Evidently.
RED SONJA #4
Writer: Mark Russell
Art: Mirko Colak
Cover A: Amanda Conner
Cover B: Joseph Michael Linsner
Cover C: Christian Ward
Cover D: Kenneth Rocafort
Cover E: Cosplay Variant
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/1/2019
“The Brothers Of Misfortune”
The Zamoran Empire musters a fleet of war chariots to rush arms and provisions to the front line. Hyrkania would be lost, were they not led by Sonja The Red, who knows it is not enough to know one’s own strength, but to understand the strengths, and weaknesses, of one’s opponents.
By award-winning writer MARK RUSSELL (Exit Stage Left, The Wonder Twins) and MIRKO COLAK (Conan).
THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN #3
Writer: Christopher Hastings
Art: David Hahn
Cover A: Michael Walsh
Cover B: Eric Gapstur
Cover C: Felipe Magaña
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/1/2019
“THE $1,475,964 MAN”
In this issue: KRAKKA-CHAKKA-BRAKA-PACHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Steve Austin gets hit by lightning. That’d kill anybody else. But for a broken-down-and-battery-depleted-former-astronaut-turned-cyborg-secret-agent-in-Japan-desperate-to-save-the-world kinda guy like Steve? Just what the doctor ordered.
By CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS (The Unbelievable Gwenpool! Secret Agent Deadpool! Adventure Time! I Am Groot!) and DAVID HAHN (Batman ’66! Bombshells: United!)!
TUROK #5 (OF 5)
Writer: Ron Marz
Art: Roberto Castro
Cover A: Rags Morales
Cover B: Butch Guice
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/15/2019
All secrets are revealed as Turok faces the ultimate truth of the Lost Valley, and his place in it, when he is confronted by a seemingly endless array … of Turoks! Will the revelations be enough to return Turok and Andar to their home? Or will the brothers be forever marooned in a land of hungry dinosaurs? Writer Ron Marz and artist Roberto Castro continue to deliver prehistoric perfection!
XENA: WARRIOR PRINCESS #2
Writer: Vita Ayala
Art: Olympia Sweetman
Cover A: David Mack
Cover B: Emanuela Lupacchino
Cover C: Paulina Ganucheau
Price: $3.99
Rating: Teen +
Page Count: 32 Pages
ON SALE DATE: 5/8/2019
“The Grand Old Army”
The epic journeys persist, courtesy of VITA AYALA (Shuri, Livewire, The Wilds) and OLYMPIA SWEETMAN!
Xena and Gabrielle find themselves amidst a deadly quarrel between The God Of Strife and The God Of Discord! The only way to save a village of innocents is for Xena to agree to lead an army against an incoming Roman legion. But Xena’s “army” is comprised of…the village elders!?
NOBODY IS IN CONTROL #4 (OF 4) (MR)
BLACK MASK STUDIOS SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
(W) Patrick Kindlon (A/CA) Paul Tucker
The *$!%'s inthe fan, and it just spins faster. The survival-turned-conspiracy-turned-survival story takes a turn for the tragic in this troubling final issue!
In Shops: May 29, 2019
SRP: $3.99
LAB RAIDER #3 (OF 4) (MR)
(W) Matt Miner (A/CA) Creees Lee
Our vigilante heroines have teamed up with two of the mutant-hybrid predators who've been hunting them, and now it's all-out war on the black site lab.
In Shops: May 29, 2019
SRP: $3.99
FALLEN WORLD #1 (of 5)
VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT SOLICITATIONS BEGIN HERE
Written by DAN ABNETT
Art by ADAM POLLINA
Cover A by JONBOY MEYERS
Cover B by AJ JOTHIKUMAR
Cover C by KOI TURNBULL
Glass Variant Cover by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
Blank Cover Also Available
- In the year 4002, a cyborg samurai named Rai struggles to find his morality, while the nanite-filled supersoldier Bloodshot is on a mission to save the citizens of Earth. Will they work together for the greater good? All signs point to no.
- Oh, and did we mention there are also dinosaurs on the loose and powerful animal-human hybrid mutants? Good luck with that, Rai.
- Love smart sci-fi and engrossing world-building? Dan Abnett (Aquaman) and Adam Pollina’s (X-Force) FALLEN WORLD has you covered.
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 1st
PUNK MAMBO #2 (of 5)
Written by CULLEN BUNN
Art by ADAM GORHAM
Cover A by DAN BRERETON
Cover B by DAVID MACK
Cover C by CRIS DELARA
- A totally disgusting demon named Uncle Gunnysack is abducting powerful spirits called loas. Can Punk Mambo stop the drooling, sharp-toothed fiend before it strikes again?
- Get ready for magical brawlin’ in a bazaar!
- Guys, this comic has spirit snakessssss. They’re voodoo gods. And they’re giant snakes. It’s awesome.
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 29th
THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA #3 (of 6)
Written by JOSHUA DYSART
Art by CAFU, ADAM POLLINA
Cover A by MICO SUAYAN
Cover B by PAULINA GANUCHEAU
Cover C by AJ JOTHIKUMAR
- Wait, did we kill Toyo Harada in the middle of his own series? It is called THE LIFE AND DEATH OF TOYO HARADA, after all…
- A young Toyo spends some quality time with one of the most brilliant men in history: Albert Einstein. Yes, really.
- Things get veeeeery violent with Toyo’s savage alien friend, LV-99…
$4.99 | 40 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 15th
THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN #4 (of 4)
Written by TINI HOWARD
Art by AMILCAR PINNA
Cover A by KANO
Cover B by VIKTOR KALVACHEV
Cover C by HANNAH TEMPLER
- Vexana’s true origin story is revealed! How does it change the history of the Valiant Universe?
- You thought you had family drama? Try being an immortal conqueror.
- It wouldn’t be the final issue of writer Tini Howard (Captain American Annual) and artist Amilcar Pinna’s (Generation X) THE FORGOTTEN QUEEN without some killer action!
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 29th
INCURSION #4 (of 4)
Written by ALEX PAKNADEL
Story by ANDY DIGGLE
Art by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
Cover A by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
Cover B by RENATO GUEDES
B/W Cover C by DOUG BRAITHWAITE
- It’s time for the boss battle: Eternal Warrior vs. Imperatrix Verago!
- Young Tama’s life hangs in the balance during this otherworldly battle. Will she survive, or will the Earth need to choose a new Geomancer?
- Alex Paknadel (Friendo), Andy Diggle (Green Arrow: Year One), and Doug Braithwaite’s (Wolverine) conclusion is downright epic, but what else would you expect from this creative team and a story this massive?
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 22nd
LIVEWIRE #6
Written by VITA AYALA
Art by KANO
Cover A by KENNETH ROCAFORT
Cover B by JOHN K. SNYDER III
Cover C by JUAN DOE
- Amanda finds herself face-to-face with a brand-new foe, and things are beginning to get personal.
- The Psiot Safety & Education Program welcomes Livewire into a supported safe haven for psiots.
- But is Livewire willing to let the same government that once hunted psiots house her family of outcasts?
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 15th
BLOODSHOT RISING SPIRIT #7
Written by KEVIN GREVIOUX
Art by RAGS MORALES
Cover A by RENATO GUEDES
Cover B by AJ JOTHIKUMAR
Cover C by VERONICA FISH
- A rogue Project Rising Spirit agent is trying to finally show Bloodshot his true origin. Will they succeed?
- The mastermind behind Bloodshot’s memory implants revealed!
- Project Rising Spirit is under attack! Who will be left standing when the dust settles?
- Writer Kevin Grevioux (Underworld) and artist Rags Morales (Action Comics) continue to declassify Bloodshot’s origin in this action-packed series!
$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 29th
NINJA-K DOLLAR DEBUT
Written by CHRISTOS GAGE
Art by TOMÁS GIORELLO
Cover by TREVOR HAIRSINE
- Christos Gage (Netflix’s Daredevil) and Tomás Giorello’s (X-O MANOWAR) critically acclaimed NINJA-K is full of slick ninjas and amazing action.
- To make sure no one misses out on this adrenaline-pumping series, we’re offering the debut issue for just a buck!
- Find out why Nerdist calls it, “One hell of a ride…not to be missed.”
$1.00 | 48 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 1st
BRITANNIA DOLLAR DEBUT
Written by PETER MILLIGAN
Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP, RAÚL ALLÉN
Cover by CARY NORD
- Peter Milligan (X-Force) and Juan José Ryp’s (Batman and Robin) acclaimed BRITANNIA is a gripping mystery in ancient Rome that’s full of horror and bloody action.
- Lose yourself in a thriller Newsarama calls, “A wildly entertaining mix of high and low culture.”
$1.00 | 40 pgs. | T+ | On sale MAY 1st