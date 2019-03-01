Archie, Dynamite, Black Mask, and Valiant single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have Archie Comics, Dynamite Entertainment, Black Mask Studios, and Valiant Entertainment listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a busy month for all of these publishers, but it's especially busy over at Dynamite, where they're celebrating several first and final issues, most notably the debut of Red Sonja & Vampirella Meet Betty & Veronica and a brand-new Altered Carbon original graphic novel. Plus final issues of Army of Darkness/Bubba Ho-Tep, Crackdown, Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt and Turok.

Over at Archie, they're also celebrating the start of a new story with the first chapter of "Archie and Sabrina" in the pages of the main Archie series, plus the current Betty and Veronica series comes to an end and new stories arrive in the Archie Classic digests.

Plus, Black Mask drops the final issue of Nobody Is In Control, Valiant debuts its new series Fallen World and drops the final issue of The Forgotten Queen, and much more.

Check out everything these four publishers have to offer in May below.