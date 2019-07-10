Artists Alley: SpongeBob SquarePants drawn by Adam Paloian

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? We all know the answer to that question, but so does storyboard artist Adam Paloian, who drew the absorbent, yellow and porous character (and a few of his friends) exclusively for SYFY WIRE.

It's been 20 years since the talking sponge who always wears square pants first started serving up Krabby Patties, and Paloian has been a fan as long as SpongeBob SquarePants has existed. He got his dream job storyboarding for the show five and a half years ago and can never get tired of it. Can anyone really get sick of sea creatures in shorts (or in Sandy's case, a space suit) or a meowing snail?

The artist believes that acting extends to the page. The characters are constantly in motion, and sometimes find themselves in the most ridiculous poses — you have to see him draw Mr. Krabs when the boss of Krusty Krab is pretty much squashed from too many hours of trying to turn a profit while dealing with SpongeBob and Patrick. This was a case of Mr. Krabs acting with his huge eyes, which is why Paloian even gave the exhausted crustacean a black eye.

Video of SpongeBob Drawn By Adam Paloian (Artists Alley) | SYFY WIRE

"I try to get something dynamic and not too stiff," he said.

Other characters also act with unexpected body parts. Patrick has all those starfish appendages that Paloian has had endless fun with, like the version that was flopping all around from working the cash register too long. Then you have a character like Plankton, who has even more possibilities because he is so simple. Paloian admitted that sometimes it's the most simple expressions that are the funniest but also the hardest to master.

If you want to see SpongeBob getting brought to life and his co-stars breaking out into all sorts of weird faces, watch on!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.