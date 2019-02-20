Astrophysicist Barbie is coming in fall 2019

Look towards the sky this fall, because Mattel and National Geographic have teamed up to give Astrophysicist Barbie her time in the sun. In fall 2019, Mattel will release Astrophysicist Barbie as part of a line of Barbies created in an effort to encourage young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Barbie first took to space as an astronaut in 1965 and has since gone through several different suit designs. With her 60th birthday in 2019, Mattel has also released an anniversary addition already available for purchase. But this year, Barbie is also getting a whole host of new career opportunities in STEM fields.

Working along with National Geographic, Mattel created a STEM-focused group of career Barbies hitting shelves this Fall. In addition to an Astrophysicist Barbie, which includes a telescope and star chart, the STEM-inspired line also includes a Wildlife Conservationist, Polar Marine Biologist, Wildlife Photojournalist, and Entomologist.

"Barbie allows girls to try on new roles through storytelling by showing them they can be anything and, through our partnership with National Geographic, girls can now imagine themselves as an Astrophysicist, Polar Marine Biologist and more," said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie in a press release.

There is still a long way to go when it comes to the representation of what our world truly looks like within the children's entertainment industry. But hopefully, there's at least one little kid out there who sees Barbie with her telescope and thinks maybe they could do it too.

