Psi-Lords Cover by Rod Reis
Exclusive sneak peek: Meet the main characters of Valiant's space prison-break story Psi-Lords
womanmagazine
Carol Danvers and the saga of WOMAN Magazine
Batwoman Elseworlds Ruby Rose
Casting: Batwoman casts Kate Kane’s dad; Utopia adaptation brings in Rainn Wilson
Black Lightning top image
Black Lightning's creator traces the rocky road to DC's first standalone black superhero
Mattel-Astrophysicist-Barbie

Astrophysicist Barbie is coming in fall 2019

Contributed by
heatherprofilepic.jpeg
Heather Mason
Feb 20, 2019

Look towards the sky this fall, because Mattel and National Geographic have teamed up to give Astrophysicist Barbie her time in the sun. In fall 2019, Mattel will release Astrophysicist Barbie as part of a line of Barbies created in an effort to encourage young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Barbie first took to space as an astronaut in 1965 and has since gone through several different suit designs. With her 60th birthday in 2019, Mattel has also released an anniversary addition already available for purchase. But this year, Barbie is also getting a whole host of new career opportunities in STEM fields.

Working along with National Geographic, Mattel created a STEM-focused group of career Barbies hitting shelves this Fall. In addition to an Astrophysicist Barbie, which includes a telescope and star chart, the STEM-inspired line also includes a Wildlife Conservationist, Polar Marine Biologist, Wildlife Photojournalist, and Entomologist.

"Barbie allows girls to try on new roles through storytelling by showing them they can be anything and, through our partnership with National Geographic, girls can now imagine themselves as an Astrophysicist, Polar Marine Biologist and more," said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Barbie in a press release.

There is still a long way to go when it comes to the representation of what our world truly looks like within the children's entertainment industry. But hopefully, there's at least one little kid out there who sees Barbie with her telescope and thinks maybe they could do it too.

(via Space.com)

Sign-up breaker
Emily Manor-Chapman.JPG
NASA/JPL's Emily Manor-Chapman on Mars InSight and girls in STEM
Jenna Busch
Jan 19, 2019
girls-make-games
This Kickstarter will help these 7th graders create their own video game to combat bullying [UPDATE]
Courtney Enlow
Dec 4, 2018
GettyImages-540212966
Stuntwoman, armorer, and author S.L. Huang talks Zero Sum Game and the power of math
Swapna Krishna
Oct 23, 2018
Katie_Up_hires
Space the Nation: Katie Mack, the mansplainer slayer, on getting science right
Ana Marie Cox
Oct 23, 2018
