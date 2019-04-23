The Avengers cast 'didn't start the fire' in MCU sing-along with Fallon

The Avengers sure do love to sing. Or at least, Jimmy Fallon likes getting them to croon for us when it's time for a new Avengers movie. (Perhaps he’s jealous of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke?)

After last year’s Brady Bunch-inspired singalong on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the cast of Avengers: Endgame return to the late night show to give us their rendition of Billy Joel’s song, “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

And of course, rather than just sing the song as is, they add new lyrics recapping the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe up until the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Check it out:

Video of Avengers: Endgame Cast Sings &quot;We Didn&#039;t Start the Fire&quot;

In addition to the signing, we also dig the use of the comic panels juxtaposing the stars’ singing (and bobbing) heads with scenes from all the previous Marvel Studios films with artwork from the original comics. It all closes on a touching nod to the man himself.

Avengers: Endgame premiered last night at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and several cast members took to the stage to offer some emotional remarks about the journey from the first Iron Man film in 2008 to the 22nd film in the MCU.

“It’s been such a huge chunk of my life, which means more to me than I can put into words,” Captain America actor Chris Evans told premiere attendees. “I have a lot of my family and friends here tonight, but I have a lot of my family and friends up here now, too. It really becomes a bond that transcends what you do for a living or just a profession.”

Evans added: “I don’t know about you, but I cried like six times.”

“I don’t know what to say, I’m extremely overwhelmed,” said Scarlett Johansson, aka Black Widow. “Thank you so much for this past decade of time. It’s been absolutely life-changing. It’s been such a pleasure to come to work every day, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be part of a cast of open-minded people. It’s been an incredible journey, impossible to put into words.”

Speaking last, Thor's Chris Hemsworth said: “I love this whole cast, every single one of you. This has changed all of our lives,” before adding: “But I cried more than six times, Chris.”

Avengers: Endgame assembles into theatres on April 26. Until then, we can only guess how many times we’ll cry.