Baby Yoda has a name and The Mandalorian has a new quest [Jabba the Pod 4.5]

We knew that Chapter 13 of The Mandalorian would be a big one in terms of Star Wars canon... we just didn't think it would be as big as it was.

The long-expected return of Ahsoka Tano, now played by Rosario Dawson, did in fact happen. With her on the scene, Mando and Baby Yoda got a ton of information about what in the kriff is going on. Ahsoka let Mando (and the audience) know that the kid is not a clone, a copy, or anything like that. He was raised in the Jedi Temple, and he was hidden away long ago.

He also has a name, and Ahsoka tells Mando what it is. Dave "Chosen One" Filoni wrote and directed this chapter, and there turned out to be even bigger surprises in store than Baby's real name and Ahsoka's return. It was insane and we're gonna have to watch it at least a hundred more times.

Out heroes over on Jabba the Pod are trying to pick themselves up off of the floor and deal with all of this. Join Caitlin, Matt, and Brian as they discuss this new chapter, and go through all of the other big Star Wars news of the week. FILONI!!

