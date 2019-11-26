WIRE Buzz: Baby Yoda merch arrives; M. Night Shyamalan has 60 episodes planned for Servant; more

The intergalactic critter that broke Werner Herzog and the internet is now available on t-shirts, mugs, and stickers. Yes, Baby Yoda — star of Disney+'s The Mandalorian as far as we're concerned — has finally gotten some merch after the company held back on relasing the goodies in order to make the adorable little guy's reveal hit with maximum impact.

Popping up today over at the official Star Wars site, the new Baby Yoda products dub the officially unnamed creature "The Child," which is objectively a worse name than Baby Yoda:

Source: Star Wars

With the images all springing from Christian Alzmann's concept art, fans can really deck out their lives in the pipsqueak's image. While fans can cover their phones, laptops, coffee, and bodies in the cutie's face, the website also teases that "even more products featuring the pint-sized star [are] coming soon." Keep an eye on that website and on The Mandalorian for the future of Baby Yoda.

Next, Servant, Apple TV+’s upcoming spooky series about a couple whose reborn doll and in-house nanny start stirring up some supernatural things, will soon launch the pilot of its 10-episode season. Directed by thriller master M. Night Shyamalan (who also directs the penultimate episode of the season and executive produces), the first episode sets a tone for the season — but, to hear it from him, is just part of a grand scheme he’s got for the future of the series.

Speaking to Uproxx, Shyamalan explained that he actually has a long-term plan for Servant that’s far more extensive than a brand new streaming service might expect. If each season of Servant ends up being 10 episodes, the writer/director has six planned out.

“In the beginning, it was more of an arbitrary aspirational thing to say, hey, I want to do this in 60 parts,” Shyamalan said of the series’ origins. “We’ll do it in half hours.” But he was clear: 60 episodes is “the dream.” This is something he spoke briefly on at NYCC, but now it seems like it's nearing reality.

The show, which has already been renewed by Apple for a second season, hopes to premiere episode 11 a year after its first season finale airs...but Shyamalan could script out the series now if Apple gave him the order. “I know episode 60 in my head,” he explained. No Apple TV+ show has been renewed past a second season, though all of its genre shows have thus far been reupped.

Servant premieres on Nov. 28 only on Apple TV+.

Finally, another streamer is cutting a genre show short. CBS All Access is grounding rocket-and-occultism series Strange Angel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the two-season historical fiction series (based on biography Strange Angel: The Otherworldly Life of Rocket Scientist John Whiteside Parsons) will be the streamer’s second cancellation alongside One Dollar. Starring Jack Reynor as Parsons, Strange Angel was all about the early days of rocket science and its odd intersection with the cultish, magic-focused teachings of Aleister Crowley.

"The series brought new meaning to the idea that the truth is stranger than fiction and we are incredibly thankful to the creative team of Mark Heyman, David DiGilio, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker for their vision, as well as the fantastic cast for bringing the bizarre story of Jack Parsons to life," said Julie McNamara, CBS All Access Executive Vice President of Originals.

The streamer recently doubled-down on its Star Trek investment with the upcoming Picard joining Star Trek: Discovery, so its sci-fi roster is already plenty stacked without a series that all but disappeared from the conversation in its second season.