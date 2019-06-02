Latest Stories

Graveyard Slaughter Hero
Tag: Comics
Cullen Bunn honors his horror roots in new Graveyard Slaughter Kickstarter project
Stranger Things
Tag: TV
Baskin Robbins gets an Upside Down Makeover to Celebrate Stranger Things Season 3
Good Omens David Tennant Michael Sheen
Tag: TV
Some of the coolest Good Omens Easter eggs, according to Neil Gaiman, David Tennant and crew
DC Comics Teen Titans Raven
Tag: Comics
BookCon: DC unveils Black Label Joker/Harley series and new YA graphic novels
Stranger Things
More info i
Image Credit: Netflix

Baskin Robbins gets an Upside Down Makeover to Celebrate Stranger Things Season 3

Contributed by
Si72Df9C_400x400
Donnie Lederer
Jun 2, 2019

Independence Day is a little over a month away, and while some of us will be outside enjoying the holiday, a good majority will be inside with their remote binging the latest season of Stranger Things. Now, in association with Baskin-Robbins, fans of the hit Netflix series can enjoy all the new episodes with some frozen treats inspired by residents (human or otherwise) of Hawkins, Indiana.

Depending on location, your local Baskin-Robbins may be done up to look like Scoops Ahoy; the ice cream shop featured heavily during the season. Regardless of where you get your 31 flavors, you’ll still be able to get some of the Stranger Things inspired goodies like the ones below.

Eleven's Heaven

Image Credit: Baskin-Robbins

Eleven’s Heaven

Unsurprisingly, Eleven’s Heaven features waffle cone flavored ice cream filled with sugar cone pieces and a chocolate-flavored coating. If you thought stealing her Eggo’s was a bad idea, here’s something she may crave more.

Demogorgon Sundae

Image Credit: Baskin-Robbins

Demogorgon Sundae

See, they’re not so bad. Well, not when strawberry ice cream and toppings make up their bodies instead of monster-skin. Sitting in a waffle cone and covered in red sprinkles, this is one Demogorgon that you’ll be okay with confronting on your own.

Byer's

Image Credit: Baskin-Robbins

Byer’s House Lights Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat

The Byer’s light show usually reminds us of Christmas, but now it can tell us of ice cream. Covering Snickers Ice Cream with a chocolate chip cookie crust sounds impressive in itself. Adding M&M “lights” would be the icing on the cake, but they’re M&Ms. They’d be “M&Ms on the cake.”

If you enjoy toys and clothes to go with your treats, fear not. Baskin-Robbins will also be selling stickers, ice cream quarts, a Steve Funko POP!, and Scoops Ahoy T-Shirts. If you were wondering just how to get prepared for your next trip to the Upside Down, it’s ice cream. The answer is ice cream.

Stranger Things Season 3 will stream on Netflix July 4th.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Stranger Things Season 3
Tag: Stranger Things
Tag: netflix
Tag: ice cream

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: