From Bruce Wayne's Bat-a-wang to Harley Quinn’s hot-tubbing, 10 racy moments from the Batman canon

Justin Halpern, co-creator and executive producer of HBO Max's Harley Quinn animated series, went viral yesterday after discussing a raunchy scene that DC made them cut from the hit HBO Max show.

The axed moment in question would have shown Batman (Diedrich Bader) — ahem — going down on his longtime paramour, Catwoman (Sanaa Lathan). DC nixed the idea over merchandising concerns, stating that it'd be a lot harder to market the character to younger demographics if the Caped Crusader provided ... uh, more than his superhero services.

"Heroes don't do that," is what the company said, according to Halpern as reported by Variety. And yeah, it might've been a step too far for the typically family friendly-ish comic hero, but Bruce Wayne (and by extension the entire mythos built around him) is no prude by any stretch of the imagination. Comics, shows, and films featuring Gotham City's Dark Knight and his rogues and Bat-family have gotten away with plenty of risqué content that would make anyone hot around the collar.

Head below for 10 of the raciest moments to be found throughout the multimedia Batman franchise...

WARNING! The following list details suggestive content from various DC titles, shows, movies, and storylines.