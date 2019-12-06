The Batman casts Peter Sarsgaard as Two-Face talk ramps up

The Batman’s superstuffed cast is only growing larger. Writer/director Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the Caped Crusader and his Rogues Gallery adds another name to its massive list of A-listers and, possibly, another villain to its lineup.

Adding one more name to a cast led by Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne and bolstered by John Turturro, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis, Reeves tweeted out a GIF today — as he’s done in the past with other casting announcements — of Green Lantern and Wormwood actor Peter Sarsgaard.

Take a look:

While there is some speculation on social media that Saarsgard could be playing District Attorney Harvey Dent AKA Two-Face, his role is so far unconfirmed. THR and many commenters are already thinking Dent:

Further evidence pointing that way includes a post by his wife, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. She posted a picture of the actor yesterday "halfway through a shave."

Hint, hint:

Dent, one of the few remaining major villains left uncast in a film that already boasts The Riddler (Dano), Catwoman (Kravitz), and The Penguin (Farrell), was previously played by Billy Dee Williams, Tommy Lee Jones, and Aaron Eckhart. If Saarsgard is already doing some facial halving, that would imply that Dent has already been transformed into Two-Face and won't be an ally to Pattinson's early career crimefighter.

The Batman is aiming to swoop into theaters on June 25, 2021.