Batman's Robert Pattinson got some intimate suit advice from The Dark Knight himself

Casting a new Batman is always an ordeal, as fans get up in over-protective arms, while those who’ve previously donned the cowl seem to come out of the woodwork, offering up advice for the new actor about how best to navigate the intense scrutiny. That’s what’s been happening to Robert Pattinson after it was revealed he would be taking on the role of the World’s Greatest Detective in writer/director Matt Reeves’ noirish take on the hero’s early days on the job. Now the last Batman portrayer to have his own standalone film is passing on some wisdom — and it’s knowledge only an ex-Batman could know.

Speaking to Variety, Christian Bale, the star of director Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, gave out a tip for the new Bruce Wayne that is about as intimate as it gets in the world of spandex and supervillains.

Take a look:

After giving Pattinson the thumbs-up blessing — “Good choice, he’s interesting” — Bale gave the newest member of the Wayne family the same advice he gave to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Ben Affleck, when he took over the role: "Be able to pee by yourself."

Those tight superhero suits are no joke, as Pattinson already discovered during his screen test. “You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something,” the actor said earlier this month. “Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

If it took five people to get him into the suit, it probably won’t be too easy to get out. Even in the private confines of a bathroom, there’s only so much you can do. Perhaps there’s some new innovation in this version of the suit to address this concern, because as Bale says, “You don’t feel much like a superhero when you can’t take a piss by yourself.”

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman looks to hit the big screen June 21, 2021.