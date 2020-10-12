‘Battlestar Galactica’ cast on how they’re still a big frakkin’ family, even after all these years

Back in April as part of SYFY’s special Battlestar Galactica on-air marathon, Tricia Helfer (Number Six) held a virtual panel with Katee Sackhoff (Starbuck), Jamie Bamber (Apollo), James Callis (Gaius Baltar), Grace Park (Boomer), Aaron Douglas (Chief Tyrol), Tahmoh Penikett (Helo), and Alessandro Juliani (Gaeta) to reminisce about their time on the show.

While some one-on-one interviews aired during the marathon, the footage from this virtual reunion hasn’t been shared until now. Read on to learn what the cast talked about — including who got everyone in trouble at real-life bootcamp.

In the first of two newly released videos, the cast talks about some of their favorite memories from working together all those years ago. One anecdote that the actors shared was when everyone who played military characters went to real-life bootcamp, where they were put through a grueling regimen. One memory that particularly stuck out in Park’s mind from the experience was when Penikett forgot to bring a pen to a training session, and everyone else had to do push-ups until he ran back to his bunk to get one and come back.

Interested in seeing the other actors give Penikett the stink eye for this slip-up? You can check out the full video here:

Video of The Big Frakkin’ Battlestar Galactica Reunion Pt. 1 | SYFY WIRE REWIND

Push-ups aside, however, the video makes clear that the cast truly appreciates, misses, and enjoys one another’s company. They were all truly a family on set, and even held a weekly potluck that always included several bottles of wine. “I’ve never had that with any other show,” Douglas said fondly. “I’ve never kept in contact with amazing, beautiful people like these people here. I treasure that, and I will treasure all of them for all time.”

“We’re a tribe,” Helfer said in agreement as everyone virtually hugged each other goodbye.

The full run of Battlestar Galactica is streaming now on Peacock.