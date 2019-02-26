More Podcasts

Aidan Gillen Project Blue Book Season 1
Battlestar Galactica Tigh Me Up
Battlestar Galacticast Episode 12: Remembering 'Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down'
Embrace the trash [Strong Female Characters #39]
The story of New York City's St. Mark's Comics
Presenters
SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 26, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast!

Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are joined by Edward James Olmos as they look back on Battlestar Galactica Season 1, Episode 9: "Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down." In this episode, which Olmos directed, Roslin suspects Adama is a Cylon and the Galactica welcomes Ellen Tigh (Kate Vernon) for the first time.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

