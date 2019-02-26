Battlestar Galacticast Episode 12: Remembering 'Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast!

Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are joined by Edward James Olmos as they look back on Battlestar Galactica Season 1, Episode 9: "Tigh Me Up, Tigh Me Down." In this episode, which Olmos directed, Roslin suspects Adama is a Cylon and the Galactica welcomes Ellen Tigh (Kate Vernon) for the first time.

