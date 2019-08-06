Latest Stories

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark had its final cut pruned by Guillermo del Toro himself
The Boys Deadly Superhero Sex
The Boys' horrifying sex scenes are part of a gory history of deadly super-powered sex
Guillermo del Toro Getty
Horror legend Guillermo del Toro receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Zombies The Walking Dead
Skittles announces 'Rotten Zombie' flavor with Halloween still two months away
Battlestar Galactica Resurrection Ship Part 1
Credit: SYFY
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 11: 'Resurrection Ship (Part 1)'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Aug 6, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are are all up in the first of a two-part story in which the stakes are so high, even Adama can't help but look a little ... diminished. Sometimes you've got so much good material, you might as well just make two episodes out of it. Listen on for Season 2, Episode 11: "Resurrection Ship (Part 1)."

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

