Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 11: 'Resurrection Ship (Part 1)'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are are all up in the first of a two-part story in which the stakes are so high, even Adama can't help but look a little ... diminished. Sometimes you've got so much good material, you might as well just make two episodes out of it. Listen on for Season 2, Episode 11: "Resurrection Ship (Part 1)."

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.