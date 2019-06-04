Latest Stories

Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 4: 'Resistance'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Jun 4, 2019

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are joined by special guest Michael Trucco (Anders) as they revisit Season 2, Episode 4: "Resistance." Did you know that Michael had read for the role of Apollo? But not even that could've prepared him for the rather undefined intricacies of the sport of Pyramid. Pew, pew, pew! Brought to you by Tricia's wine collection (it's a robust vivante!) and featuring a cameo appearance by Tricia's cat.

Listen below!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

