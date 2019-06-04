Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 2, Episode 4: 'Resistance'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 2!

In this week's installment, Tricia Helfer and Marc Bernardin are joined by special guest Michael Trucco (Anders) as they revisit Season 2, Episode 4: "Resistance." Did you know that Michael had read for the role of Apollo? But not even that could've prepared him for the rather undefined intricacies of the sport of Pyramid. Pew, pew, pew! Brought to you by Tricia's wine collection (it's a robust vivante!) and featuring a cameo appearance by Tricia's cat.

Listen below!

