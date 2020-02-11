Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: Bandersnatch lawsuit moves forward against Netflix; Brahms: The Boy II trailer; more
Preview: Romance blooms amid the stars in IDW's Star Trek: Year Five Valentine's Day Special
I'm raising the world's biggest Sonic the Hedgehog fan. His art proves it.
Kelly Marie Tran addresses Rose Tico’s screen time in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 
Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 5: 'Collaborators'

SYFY WIRE Staff
Feb 11, 2020

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Marc Bernardin may not be feeling so hot, but that's not going to stop him and Tricia Helfer from discussing BSG Season 3, Episode 5: "Collaborators." It's a pretty heavy episode, but at least you get Baltar in a bathrobe for most of it and Lee Adama dropping "half a stone" (it's the metric system - in space!). Pour yourself some Happy Time Tea and keep jumping.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

