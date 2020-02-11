Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 3, Episode 5: 'Collaborators'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 3!

Marc Bernardin may not be feeling so hot, but that's not going to stop him and Tricia Helfer from discussing BSG Season 3, Episode 5: "Collaborators." It's a pretty heavy episode, but at least you get Baltar in a bathrobe for most of it and Lee Adama dropping "half a stone" (it's the metric system - in space!). Pour yourself some Happy Time Tea and keep jumping.

Spoiler Alert for Season 3! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.