Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 17: 'Someone to Watch Over Me'

Nov 3, 2020, 3:51 PM EST
Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

"Remember, the first one who sights a habitable rock will get this fine oral hygiene product. It is the last tube of Tauron toothpaste in the universe. Gods know most of you need it." Join Marc Bernardin, Tricia Helfer, and special guest/musical maestro Bear McCreary as they discuss BSG Season 4, Episode 17: "Someone to Watch Over Me."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

 

