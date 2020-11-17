Battlestar Galacticast: Remembering Season 4, Episode 19: 'Daybreak Part 1'

Welcome back to Battlestar Galacticast ... time to talk Battlestar Galactica Season 4!

"Let there be no illusions! This is likely to be a one-way trip. So don't volunteer out of sentiment or emotion." We're really in the home stretch now as Marc Bernardin and Tricia Helfer are joined by special guest Katee Sackhoff to discuss BSG Season 4 Episode 19: "Daybreak Part 1."

Spoiler Alert for Season 4! Listen below.

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Click here to listen on Amazon Music.