Latest Stories

Paul Feig Black Lagoon
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Dark Army gets monster-sized update; Taika Waititi may not direct Akira; more
Daniel Craig James Bond No Time to Die
Tag: Movies
Billie Eilish kills the new James Bond theme 'No Time to Die'
Batman
Tag: Movies
Holy suit! The Batman director Matt Reeves shares first look at Robert Pattinson in Batsuit
Ruth E Carter
Tag: Fangrrls
Ruth E. Carter would have given up if she hadn't won the Oscar for Black Panther

The Story Of Milestone Comics (Part 2) | Behind The Panel | SYFY WIRE

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features

Be my Icon! How Milestone Media reshaped the comics industry (Part 2)

Contributed by
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Feb 13, 2020

Milestone Media was the brainchild of Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, Derek T. Dingle, and Dwayne McDuffie, from which came Milestone Comics in 1993. But after only four years, the Milestone Universe titles came to an end among tensions with DC Comics and low sales.

However, the end of this chapter was the beginning of another. Milestone Comics didn't resonate just because they featured a diverse cast of characters and creators: they pushed the medium forward in important ways. And in the aftermath of Milestone's fall, it was McDuffie who kept the flame alive.

More Original Video

Birds of Prey
Birds of Prey: Apparently Margot Robbie can’t stop using her Harley Quinn voice
EYDK Darkwing Duck hero
The Two Launchpads: Everything you didn't know about Darkwing Duck

McDuffie's issues with DC have been well chronicled, but he remained with Milestone after his co-founders left. McDuffie's transition into animation directly led to the Static Shock cartoon, which made Static the lead in his own show that was retroactively placed in the same continuity as Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League. Static Shock greatly increased Static's visibility with non-comic book readers and lit a spark for a Milestone revival.

In 2008, McDuffie incorporated several Milestone characters into his run on the Justice League comic while he also wrapped up the original Milestone Universe with a story that explained how the characters came to be a part of the DC Universe. Once again, Static was the biggest beneficiary as he became a member of the Teen Titans and ultimately landed his own ongoing series in 2011 as part of The New 52 reboot.

Sadly, McDuffie's untimely death in 2011 was a staggering blow to Milestone. The remaining founders planned to bring Milestone back, but legal entanglements have kept it from happening so far. However, DC still seems very interested in reviving the Milestone characters, and both Static and Rocket appeared in the Young Justice: Outsiders animated series on DC Universe as recently as last year.

For more details about Milestone's resurgence, check out the second part of SYFY WIRE's special episode of Behind the Panel!

Tag: Videos
Tag: Comics
Tag: Features
Tag: Original Video
Tag: Behind the Panel
Tag: Milestone Media
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker