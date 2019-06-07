Latest Stories

Jason Blum
Blumhouse TV teases new franchise that’s almost like 'an origin story for our whole world'
Jumanji Kevin Hart
WIRE Buzz: Kevin Hart gets Scrooged; G.I. Joe and Micronauts delay deployment
Black Mirror Season 5
WATCH: SYFY WIRE's Black Mirror Season 5 review
Gwyneth Paltrow (Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Gwyneth Paltrow apparently forgot that she was in Spider-Man: Homecoming
Gotham Academy
More info i
Credit: DC Comics
Behind the Panel: Becky Cloonan on Gotham Academy, indie comics and the Silver Surfer

Presenters
batmobile2.jpg
Mike Avila
Jun 7, 2019

Becky Cloonan has forged her own path in comics on the way to becoming one of the most popular and in-demand creators in the industry. In the latest Behind the Panel episode, Cloonan discusses her self-publishing origin story, the details behind the creation of the fan favorite title Gotham Academy, and how growing up in New Hampshire shaped her comics tastes.

Listen below!

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.

