Behind the Panel: Becky Cloonan on Gotham Academy, indie comics and the Silver Surfer

Becky Cloonan has forged her own path in comics on the way to becoming one of the most popular and in-demand creators in the industry. In the latest Behind the Panel episode, Cloonan discusses her self-publishing origin story, the details behind the creation of the fan favorite title Gotham Academy, and how growing up in New Hampshire shaped her comics tastes.

Listen below!

And subscribe. Subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Podcasts.

Behind the Panel's theme song is "Failsafe" by Cellarscape.