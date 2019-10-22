Behind the Panel: Tula Lotay on comic collaborations, Thought Bubble Festival, and beyond

In the latest edition of the Behind the Panel podcast, we speak with Tula Lotay (the pen name of British artist Lisa Wood), one of the most in-demand comic artists working today and founder and director of the UK's Thought Bubble Comic Art Festival (November 4-10). Lotay talks about the comics she loved growing up, why movies are such a key source of inspiration, her collaborations with Warren Ellis, an upcoming project with Becky Cloonan, and much more.

