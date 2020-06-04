Bill & Ted: Reeves and Winter deliver a short (but most excellent) address to the class of 2020

Last night, the San Dimas High School seniors graduated in a virtual ceremony attended by the school's most famous alumni: Bill Preston and Ted Logan, the time-traveling, air guitar-playing heroes of the Bill & Ted movies. Appearing in a short video message, actors Keanu Reeves (Ted) and Alex Winter (Bill) offered their hearty congratulations to the class of 2020.

"We know that it’s a tough time right now and that you’re having to do this virtual graduation," Winter said. "We wanna wish you the best of luck moving forward."

"Well done," added Reeves.

Winter continued: "Most importantly, we wanted to tell you to be excellent to each other."

"And party on," Reeves finished.

San Dimas High School played a substantial part in the original movie from 1989, as the titular characters had to use a time traveling phone booth in order to pass history, lest their domineering fathers dismantle their friendship for good. After all these years, Bill and Ted still have a soft spot for their alma mater's sports team.

"San Dimas High School football does rule," Winter said in the above graduation address. Reeves followed that statement up with a vehement, "RULES!"

The duo's third big screen adventure, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is scheduled to hit theaters Friday, August 21. Whether its release will be delayed by the coronavirus pandemic remains to be seen.

Written by original Bill & Ted scribes Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the film was helmed by Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot. William Sadler, Kid Cudi, Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch co-star.