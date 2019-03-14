Latest Stories

Eleven Eleven
Tag: Games
SXSW: Inside the immersive VR experience Eleven Eleven
Mario Tennis
Tag: Comics
Emerald City Comic Con Day 1 cosplay gallery
burnham-tilly
Tag: Fangrrls
Star Trek: Discovery's 'Project Daedalus' focuses on Spock's anger
Hannah Cheesman as Airiam on Star Trek: Discovery
Tag: TV
Star Trek: Discovery’s Hannah Cheesman reveals Airiam’s link to The Next Generation
Sandra Bullock Bird Box Netflix

Bird Box: Netflix removes controversial footage of real-life train crash

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 14, 2019

While we never saw the monsters in the Netflix horror flick Bird Box, some controversial footage that was shown has been removed from the film. 

Back in January, Netflix came under fire when it was discovered that Bird Box included footage from the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster in 2013. The incident killed 40 people and caused extensive property damage in downtown Quebec, and some stock footage from the scene was used briefly to help convey the film's 'the world is coming to an end' vibe. 

Now, two months later, Netflix has responded to the public outcry and removed the footage from the film. A statement issued to The Wrap reads as follows: "Netflix and the filmmakers of Bird Box have decided to replace the clip. We’re sorry for any pain caused to the Lac-Mégantic community." 

Nathalie Roy, Quebec’s minister of culture and communications, took to Twitter earlier today to praise the streaming giant's decision. 

"The move was expected by respect for the victims of this horrible tragedy, their families and the entire community of Lac-Mégantic. This result shows that by being united and pooling our efforts, everything is possible," Roy tweeted. 

This move comes after the Canadian Parliament voted to petition Netflix to remove the footage. 

This is also the second Netflix original production that's come under fire for using the Lac-Mégantic. The time-travel series Travelers also included the footage, though the company that produced it was quick to remove the footage and promptly apologized. 

Bird Box proved to be a smash hit for Netflix, with a whopping 45 million views within its first week of being released. Co-star Rosa Salazar has already devised an "insane" premise for a sequel, though there's been no official announcement at this time. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
Tag: Lac-Mégantic rail disaster

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:
ECCC_Right Rail vertical
emerald city mobile icon
Watch live now

More Stories

Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
Sarah Paulson Bird Box Netflix
Canadian officials respond to furor over Bird Box’s use of footage from Montreal train tragedy: ‘If I were a Netflix shareholder, I’d be worried'
Josh Weiss
Jan 31, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Bird Box
Tag: netflix
Bird Box
Watch how Industrial Light & Magic brought Netflix's Bird Box to terrifying life in new VFX reel
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Chosen One of The Day
Tag: Bird Box
Bird Box rowboat hero
Chosen One of the Day: Sandra Bullock's cheekbones in Bird Box
Jessica Toomer
Jan 18, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Development roundup
Tag: Riverdale
choni-riverdale
Development: Riverdale recreates Heathers; Arrow documentary; Bird Box figures
George Stark
Jan 18, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0