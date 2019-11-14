Dwayne Johnson unveils first look at Black Adam movie and reveals 2021 release date

Dwayne Johnson's live-action Black Adam movie is actually happening and will strike theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. "The Rock" revealed the holiday release date along with some first-look concept art (drawn by Jim Lee and Bosslogic) on Instagram today, reiterating his excitement for the DCEU superhero project.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people," he wrote in the caption, discussing his rebellious youth and love of Superman. "I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way."

Traditionally a foil for Billy Batson's Captain Marvel, Black Adam nearly appeared in this year's Shazam! (which Johnson produced) before it was decided that the character would widely benefit from an introduction in his own feature. In early June, it was reported that Jaume Collet-Serra (The Shallows) was in talks to direct, although there's no confirmation just yet.

"This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together," added The Rock in his Instagram post.

"He was created as a villain," the film's producer Hiram Garcia said over the summer. "And through the love of the fans and through some great writers and storytellers, he evolved into an antihero ... But we understand that there's been many aspects to Black Adam through him. But ultimately, this is a guy who, he does have a moral compass, as skewed as it may be. And ultimately he is a guy that everything has always been driven by his family and what happens to them, and he is never opposed to unleashing hell when you cross him."

Created by Otto Binder and C.C. Beck, Black Adam made his comics debut in 1945's The Marvel Family #1. Originally known as Teth-Adam, the antihero from Ancient Egypt was gifted with the same magical abilities as Shazam, but eventually began to abuse them. This forced the eponymous wizard to exile Black Adam, but he couldn't be contained for long and returned in modern day to cause all kinds of trouble.