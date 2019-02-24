Latest Stories

Black Panther
Michael B. Jordan Erik Killmonger Black Panther

Black Panther wins its second Oscar for production design

Christian Long
Feb 24, 2019

It proved to be an eventful night for Black Panther at the Academy Awards. Just moments after winning the MCU's first-ever Oscar for Ruth Carter's Costume Design, Chris Evans accompanied Jennifer Lopez to present a second award to the Africa-set superhero epic, this time to Hannah Beachler for Best Production Design.

Evans, an MCU stalwart, even got a chance to celebrate the win just before it was announced, as pointed out by Variety

On stage, Beachler delivered an emotional acceptance speech, where she praised the experience of working with director Ryan Coogler

"I stand here with agency and self-worth because of Ryan Coogler, who not only made me a better designer, a better storyteller, a better person," Beachler said, fighting back tears. "This man offered me a different perspective of life, who offered me a safe space, who's patient, and gave me air, humanity, and brotherhood."

Beachler was the first woman to ever work as a production designer on a Marvel film when she signed on to Black Panther, which meant she had to bring the world of Wakanda to life on screen. Her win tonight makes her the first black nominee to take home the trophy for production design. 

This also doubles the MCU's all-time Oscar count, which was at zero when the show started tonight. The film had had an uneven run throughout the rest of awards season this year, despite a historic win at the SAG Awards this year. The big question is still whether or not it will it take home Best Picture at the end of the night, where it's up against contenders like Roma, Vice, and A Star is Born

