Wanna see Black Widow early, despite delay? Your best bet could be to join the NBA

Fans of the MCU may be looking for their very own Space Jam-esque basketball full of talent to harness, as it looks like members of the NBA will be getting a look at delayed Disney fare like Marvel's upcoming Black Widow standalone ahead of the rest of the world. This report comes as details emerge regarding the bubbled, pandemic-driven efforts of the pro basketball league at Walt Disney World Resort. As the coronavirus has had a major impact on both the world of film and professional sports, it's only fitting that the two industries should see their solutions unite in this unexpected way.

According to Yahoo's NBA reporter Keith Smith, as NBA players and their families live in this Orlando-bound theme park reality for a while — playing out games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex — Disney will be bringing in things to keep everyone entertained. And, since they'll be some of the few controlled populations being monitored for the highly contagious virus, Disney could be taking the opportunity to show off films it's had ready but needed to delay from the summer moviegoing crowds. Films like the Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh-starring Black Widow.

Citing "Walt Disney World Sources," Smith notes that "Disney will make movies available for players and their families (once they join). This is likely to include movies that have not been released to the general public, including Marvel's Black Widow."

Disney Resorts have not yet responded to SYFY WIRE's requests for comment.

Will these NBA superstars be on the cutting edge of geek storytelling? Will fans need to unfollow their favorite sports stars to avoid MCU spoilers? Who knows. It could be a great marketing opportunity for the company, which has been sitting on some unseen blockbusters through the usually lucrative summer season.

The rest of us non-athletes will need to wait until November 6, when Black Widow releases to the public. In between, fans can only follow the mandates of health organizations as they weigh the threat of reopening such public, high-proximity locales as movie theaters. Even if Christopher Nolan's Tenet is the first AAA film to head back to theaters, it should be noted that Disney is only reportedly showing films to a group of people specifically isolated to prevent coronavirus spread.

