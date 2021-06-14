Auction winner pays $28 million for out-of-this-world seat on Jeff Bezos space flight

What's it cost to score a seat aboard Blue Origin's first New Shepard suborbital mission this summer? You know, the one that'll also be carrying Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos?

Let's just say the price is out of this world.

On June 12, via a livestream posted its website, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin aerospace firm auctioned off a coveted ticket for this historic flight to an anonymous bidder whose name will be released to the public in the next few weeks. When the smoke cleared and the final gavel fell, the winning bid came in at a staggering $28 million.

A total of four persons will strap in for the 10-minute rocket ride on July 20 inside a capsule named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. The crew will be made up of Bezos and his brother, Mark, the lucky mystery bidder, and one more passenger to be named later.

Approximately 7,600 people registered for this rare chance to see Earth from the vantage point of space, which represented bids delivered from 159 countries. This massive winning hammer price will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, an organization whose mission is to inspire future generations to steer toward STEM careers and contribute to a new world of space travel.

New Shepard is slated to blast off from Blue Origin's West Texas launch facility on July 20, a date marking the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo moon landing when Neil Armstrong made those immortal first steps onto the lunar surface.