Horror: The Craft remake wraps, Blumhouse keen on Frankenstein, 'Halloween Ends' ramps up

Few single figures help shape the horror film landscape like Blumhouse founder and producer Jason Blum, so when he talks, fans of the genre should listen. That’s exactly what SYFY WIRE did when the man who helped steer Get Out, Paranormal Activity, and Insidious to the top of the cultural conversation spoke about a few spooky upcoming films.

During an interview on The Evolution of Horror podcast, Blum gave a few updates about The Craft remake, Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends, and the future of Universal monsters in a post-Invisible Man world.

First, the producer explained that The Craft — coming from writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones and original screenwriter-turned-producer Andrew Fleming — has wrapped and has been in editing for a few weeks. “The Craft we finished shooting. It’s been editing for four or five weeks. I haven’t seen it yet; I’m supposed to see it in about a month,” Blum said.

The remake stars Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, and Julian Grey ... but still doesn’t yet have a release date, trailer, or poster — so expect some of that marketing to come down after it’s all been put together.

The producer also commented on the new Halloween franchise from director David Gordon Green. “I just saw the next one, Halloween Kills, the second movie. I saw it a couple weeks ago. It’s amazing. It’s super big. The canvas of the movie is big,” Blum said. “It’s super violent and I loved it.” That film is scheduled to come out later this year, on Oct. 16.

But for the follow-up — the end of the new trilogy, Halloween Ends — there’s still a bit of time before things shift back into gear: “We’re not gonna start shooting it for three or four months.” With a scheduled theatrical release of Oct. 15, 2021, there’s plenty of time for the back-to-back turnaround.

Finally, on the heels of The Invisible Man and the death of the Dark Universe, Blum was asked about making more films featuring the Universal Monsters. The producer was clear that he had no solid plans for any of the creatures so far, especially since he’d need to approach Universal for the rights, but he did know which he was most excited about.

"I'd love to do Frankenstein,” Blum said. “I've tasked our filmmakers with trying to figure out just straight Frankenstein. I don't know if anyone's doing it, I don't know anything about it, but I would love to try. I'm waiting on the great idea."

Leigh Whannell's take on The Invisible Man has already been a hit with critics and audiences (which translates to the box office), so a similarly creative idea would be necessary to bring a Blumhouse Frankenstein’s monster to life.