Latest Stories

Lucifer Tom Ellis
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Tom Ellis signs on for more Lucifer; Daniel Craig brings the pain to SNL; more
Kumail Nanjiani
Tag: Movies
Eternals features the MCU's first Bollywood dance number, says Kumail Nanjiani
Neil Gaiman
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Neil Gaiman narrating Sandman audio drama; Baby Yoda toys delayed again; more
Aaliyah in Queen of the Damned
Tag: Fangrrls
Why fans of The Vampire Chronicles hate Queen of the Damned
The Craft
More info i
Credit: Columbia Pictures
Tag: Movies
Tag: News

Horror: The Craft remake wraps, Blumhouse keen on Frankenstein, 'Halloween Ends' ramps up

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 4, 2020

Few single figures help shape the horror film landscape like Blumhouse founder and producer Jason Blum, so when he talks, fans of the genre should listen. That’s exactly what SYFY WIRE did when the man who helped steer Get Out, Paranormal Activity, and Insidious to the top of the cultural conversation spoke about a few spooky upcoming films.

During an interview on The Evolution of Horror podcast, Blum gave a few updates about The Craft remake, Halloween Kills, Halloween Ends, and the future of Universal monsters in a post-Invisible Man world.

More Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis Halloween II
Halloween Kills checks back into Haddonfield Memorial Hospital with a case of sequelitis
Michael Myers
Jamie Lee Curtis posts first look at 'Halloween Kills' with bloody sizzle reel

First, the producer explained that The Craft — coming from writer/director Zoe Lister-Jones and original screenwriter-turned-producer Andrew Fleming — has wrapped and has been in editing for a few weeks. “The Craft we finished shooting. It’s been editing for four or five weeks. I haven’t seen it yet; I’m supposed to see it in about a month,” Blum said.

The remake stars Michelle Monaghan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, and Julian Grey ... but still doesn’t yet have a release date, trailer, or poster — so expect some of that marketing to come down after it’s all been put together.

 

The producer also commented on the new Halloween franchise from director David Gordon Green. “I just saw the next one, Halloween Kills, the second movie. I saw it a couple weeks ago. It’s amazing. It’s super big. The canvas of the movie is big,” Blum said. “It’s super violent and I loved it.” That film is scheduled to come out later this year, on Oct. 16.

But for the follow-up — the end of the new trilogy, Halloween Ends — there’s still a bit of time before things shift back into gear: “We’re not gonna start shooting it for three or four months.” With a scheduled theatrical release of Oct. 15, 2021, there’s plenty of time for the back-to-back turnaround.

 

Finally, on the heels of The Invisible Man and the death of the Dark Universe, Blum was asked about making more films featuring the Universal Monsters. The producer was clear that he had no solid plans for any of the creatures so far, especially since he’d need to approach Universal for the rights, but he did know which he was most excited about.

"I'd love to do Frankenstein,” Blum said. “I've tasked our filmmakers with trying to figure out just straight Frankenstein. I don't know if anyone's doing it, I don't know anything about it, but I would love to try. I'm waiting on the great idea."

Leigh Whannell's take on The Invisible Man has already been a hit with critics and audiences (which translates to the box office), so a similarly creative idea would be necessary to bring a Blumhouse Frankenstein’s monster to life.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Halloween Ends
Tag: Halloween Kills
Tag: The Craft
Tag: Frankenstein
Tag: Jason Blum
Tag: Blumhouse

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker