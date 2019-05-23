Boarding Party: Enjoying the enjoyment with Mission to Zyxx

Welcome to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This episode gets meta (kind of) when the cast of Mission to Zyxx joins Boarding Party. A podcast cast on another podcast? It's practically Inception! Allie, Moujan and Jeremy discuss Star Trek, The X-Files and the process of making one very cool podcast.

Plus, Sir Patrick Stewart receives a standing invite to join the fun on Zyxx. Sir Patrick, if you're listening, we're big fans. Like, very big.

Listen below.

