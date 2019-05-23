Latest Stories

Tilda Swinton in Doctor Strange
Tag: Movies
Tilda Swinton had to reshoot Avengers: Endgame scenes because of these plot changes
the Night King from Game of Thrones
Tag: Science
Game of Thrones’ unreal landscapes were actually made into a tectonic map
Game of Thrones Night's Watch at Winterfell
Tag: TV
One of those key deaths in Game of Thrones' final season almost didn't happen
Minecraft character poster
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending May 26
Mission to Zyxx
More info i
Credit: Mission to Zyxx

Boarding Party: Enjoying the enjoyment with Mission to Zyxx

Presenters
Default contributor image
SYFY WIRE Staff
May 23, 2019

Welcome to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This episode gets meta (kind of) when the cast of Mission to Zyxx joins Boarding Party. A podcast cast on another podcast? It's practically Inception! Allie, Moujan and Jeremy discuss Star Trek, The X-Files and the process of making one very cool podcast.

Plus, Sir Patrick Stewart receives a standing invite to join the fun on Zyxx. Sir Patrick, if you're listening, we're big fans. Like, very big.

Listen below.

Don't miss an episode! Subscribe, subscribe!

Click here to subscribe via Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe via Spotify.

Click here to subscribe via Google Play.

Click here to subscribe via TuneIn.

Click here to subscribe via Stitcher.

Tag: Podcast
Tag: TV
Tag: Features
Tag: Boarding Party
Tag: Mission to Zyxx
Tag: Podcasts

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: