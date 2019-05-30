Latest Stories

Boarding Party: Talkin' X-Men, cartoons and comedy with Ziwe

May 30, 2019

Welcome back to Boarding Party, a new podcast featuring comedians and the things they geek out about.

This week, Jackie Jennings is joined by the voice of Kamala Harris on Cartoon President, Desus & Mero writer, pop star and all-around comedy dynamo, Ziwe Fumudoh! They dive into Ziwe’s #1 childhood obsession: X-Men. They also come up with one really good sketch idea and discuss how to make race funny (or not). Check it out or face the Phoenix!

Listen below.

