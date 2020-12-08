First Look: Join Jareth's annual ball in Boom!'s Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1

Expanding upon the imaginative world of Jim Henson's 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth, Boom! Studios is presenting an all-new standalone tale which further expands upon that mystic realm — and SYFY WIRE is offering up a first look inside the premiere issue coming to comic shops later this month just in time for Christmas.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1 (Dec. 23) is a deluxe oversized one-shot issue showcasing more of the odd and wondrous characters of Jim Henson’s beloved classic that starred David Bowie as Jareth, the charismatic Goblin King, and Jennifer Connelly as Sarah.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Written by award-winning author Lara Elena Donnelly (Amberlough), this adventurous issue features the work of artists French Carlomagno (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Samantha Dodge (Catwoman: Soulstealer), and Pius Bak (The Magicians: Alice’s Story), with colorists Francesco Segala (Firefly) and Fabiana Mascolo (An Unkindness of Ravens) joining veteran letterist Jim Campbell (Firefly).

Credit: Boom! Studios

The storyline finds everyone invited to the most spectacular ball of the season! However, everything is not exactly as it seems with the honored guests of Jareth’s famous Masquerade, as one of the gala partygoers begins to awaken to the harsh reality of her topsy-turvy existence in the Goblin Kingdom following Sarah’s crafty escape from the ball. As this mysterious participant puts together the tangled pieces, her ultimate discoveries might start to unravel the fragile fabric of this fantasy world.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1 showcases a main cover art by artist Jenny Frison (Wonder Woman) and variant cover art by Evan Cagle (Strange Skies Over East Berlin).

Now put on your finest evening wear and step into our exclusive first look at Boom! Studios' Jim Henson's Labyrinth: Masquerade #1 in the full gallery below.