BOOM! Studios single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have BOOM! Studios listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.
It's a big month of new releases over at BOOM!, including some new graphic novels that are being advance solicited so you'll know what you want to pre-order to flesh out all of your summer reading. In terms of new monthly series, though, it's all about Power Rangers, as the publisher drops the first issue of Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers, the epic conclusion of the Go Go Power Rangers saga.
In the graphic novels department, BOOM! has plenty to offer there, including new stories Grease Bats and New World, a brand-new all-ages Fraggle Rock book, and new stories from the worlds of Adventure Time and Amazing World of Gumball.
Check out all of that, plus new issues of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Rocko's Modern Afterlife, and much more, below.
(Via Previews)
BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #5
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Jordie Bellaire
Artist: David Lopez
Cover Artists:
Main Cover A: Marc Aspinall
Main Cover B: Kevin Wada
Main Cover C: Morgan Beem
Preorder Cover D: Becca Carey
Incentive Cover E: Yasmin Putri
Incentive Cover F: Yasmin Putri
Synopsis: After the stunning events of Issue #4, the Scooby Gang tries to recover and deal with a new threat that’s arising within the very halls of Sunnydale High itself.
FIREFLY #7
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Greg Pak
Artist: Dan McDaid
Cover Artists:
Main Cover A: Lee Garbett
Preorder Cover B: Joe Quinones
Incentive Cover C: Amelia Vidal
Synopsis: As Serenity and its crew hurdle through space to find their lost Captain and First Mate, romance begins brewin’ from an unlikely place, and not everyone is happy about it.
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #40
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Daniele di Nicuolo
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Jamal Campbell
Preorder Cover: Goni Montes
Incentive Cover: Kris Anka
Synopsis:
- Last year, Shattered Grid made comic book history—this year NECESSARY EVIL changes what you think you know about the Power Rangers with a reveal that will have everyone talking!
- The Power Rangers comic book event of 2019 begins here with the first appearance of the Power Ranger everyone’s been asking about—the fan favorite White Ranger!
- The all-new team of creators from record breaking Power Rangers; Shattered Grid; Ryan Parrot and Daniele Di Nicuolo present the return of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers—but what happened to the universe after the defeat of Lord Drakkon, and what do our Rangers remember?
SABAN'S GO GO POWER RANGERS: FOREVER RANGERS #1
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $7.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Eleonora Carlini and Francesco Mortarino
Cover Artists:
Main Cover : Dan Mora
Preorder Cover : Kris Anka
Incentive Cover : Gurihiru
Synopsis: Everything in GO GO POWER RANGERS has been leading to THIS MOMENT! Don’t miss the epic conclusion as The Power Rangers face off against Alpha 1 and the reveal of Rita’s true plan; a familiar newcomer whose arrival in Angel Grove will change everything.
NEW WORLD OGN SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2019*****
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $29.99
Writer: David Jesus Vignolli
Artist: David Jesus Vignolli
Cover Artist: David Jesus Vignolli
Synopsis:
- New World weaves the stories of three characters from unique backgrounds—an indigenous warrior seeking revenge against those who invaded her land, an African musician fighting for freedom against those who enslaved him, and a Portuguese sailor in search of redemption—who come together on a heroic
quest to free the world from an encroaching darkness.
- Written and illustrated by David Jesus Vignolli ( A Girl in the Himalayas ), New World intertwines the cultures of his personal heritage to explore the European discovery of the Americas with a vibrant blend of fantasy and history.
GREASE BATS OGN SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2019*****
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $14.99
Writer: Archie Bongiovanni
Artist: Archie Bongiovanni
Cover Artist: Archie Bongiovanni
Synopsis:
- Along with their friends and plenty of beer, Andy and Scout are just trying to make it through their 20s, survive late capitalism, and navigate the dating world. Tough and loving Andy is a genderqueer trans individual, who dates like there’s no tomorrow while Scout, an all-feelings-all-the-time mistake-maker, is
still languishing over her ex-girlfriend…from like two years ago.
- Created by Archie Bongiovanni ( The Quick and Easy Guide to They/Them Pronouns ) and originally published on Autostraddle, this edition collects all the best misadventures, internet dates, and bad decisions in one place!
FAITHLESS #3
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Brian Azzarello
Artist: Maria Llovet
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Paul Pope
Preorder Cover: Dani Strips
Synopsis: All those little shadows and shapes that Faith catches at the peripheral of her vision start to take shape. There are omens. These events and details have Faith unsettled, but she moves past them with her attention drawn to something new: the Devil.
RONIN ISLAND #4
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Greg Pak
Artist: Giannis Milonogiannis
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Giannis Milonogiannis
Preorder Cover: Ethan Young
Synopsis: Hana and Kenichi come face-to-face with the Shogun himself, and discover a startling secret behind the disaster that destroyed their homelands more than twenty years ago.
THE EMPTY MAN #8
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Cullen Bunn
Artist: Jesús Hervás
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Vanesa R. Del Rey
Preorder Cover: Jesús Hervás
Synopsis: FINAL ISSUE! Jensen and the Kerry family make one last desperate attempt to stop the Empty Man’s signal before the world is completely lost.
BLACK BADGE #11
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Matt Kindt
Artist: Tyler Jenkins
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Matt Kindt
Intermix Cover: Tyler Jenkins
Synopsis: As the current Black Badge team learns more about their predecessors, a rift grows between the two generations—one that could mean the end of the entire Scout program.
BONE PARISH #10
Publisher : BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Cullen Bunn
Artist: Jonas Scharf
Cover Artist: Jonas Scharf
Synopsis: With the walls closing in and their supporters dwindling, it’ll take everything the Winters family has to make it through the war. It’s no longer about the supply, the ash, or the money. Now, they fight to survive.
JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: SIRENS #3
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Sarah Webb
Artist: Sarah Webb
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Cory Godbey
Preorder Cover: Sarah Webb
Synopsis: Sarah Webb brings to life a Scottish Orkney Island tale. When Willa Westness and her two siblings get caught in a dangerous high tide, they are at the mercy of the selkies. All seems lost—but there might be something hidden in Willa’s past that can save her.
JIM HENSON'S BENEATH THE DARK CRYSTAL #10
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Adam Smith
Artist: Alexandria Huntington
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Benjamin Dewey
Preorder Cover: David Petersen
Synopsis: Bolstered by their reunion, Kensho and Thurma both return to their homelands with the truths they have learned. Kensho journeys back to the Crystal Castle to face the Royal Guard. Some cheer his return, while others rebuke his claim to the Throne. Meanwhile, Thurma returns from the Cinder with a pressing revelation.
JIM HENSON'S FRAGGLE ROCK: WHERE IS IT? HC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2019*****
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $9.99
Writer: Art Baltazar
Artist: Art Baltazar
Cover Artist: Art Baltazar
Synopsis:
- Gobo is in a crisis! He’s lost the thing most precious to him, the one thing that holds his whole entire universe together! He enlists the help of Boober, Mokey, Red, and Wembley to search high and low in every nook and cranny in Fraggle Rock to recover what was lost. But in all the excitement, Gobo hasn’t
told them what they’re looking for and what they find might surprise them.
- Written and illustrated by Art Baltazar ( Superman Family Adventures, Aw Yeah Comics! ), Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock: Where Is It? celebrates Jim Henson’s timeless television series with a colorful adventure perfect for young readers.
LUMBERJANES #63
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writers: Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh
Artist: AnneMarie Rogers
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Kat Leyh
Preorder Cover: Chan Chau
Synopsis: With all the Lumberjanes together in The Land of Lost Things, there is only one clear option when stuck in a pocket dimension—explore! But being in another dimension is dangerous, and when Ripley wanders off on her own into the middle of a bitter-cold pocket-dimension winter, the Roanokes' fun vacation to another realm might end up being too cool to handle!
BY NIGHT #12
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: John Allison
Artist: Christine Larsen
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Christine Larsen
Preorder Cover: Sarah Stern
Synopsis: Back in the real world, Jane has to choose between exposing the Otherworld, and not showing her film...after all the blood, sweat, and tears she’s poured into it. Her future, or a whole world?
GIANT DAYS #51
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: John Allison
Artists: Max Sarin
Cover Artist: Max Sarin
Synopsis: When McGraw’s father dies unexpectedly, the small friend group is shaken. Susan struggles to be there for McGraw, but his usual stoicism has turned into a solid wall. With McGraw at home and Susan in their empty apartment alone, Esther and Daisy have to help Susan deal with someone who doesn’t seem to be dealing. What do you do for someone you love when you have no idea what they’re going through?
SMOOTH CRIMINALS #8
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Kiwi Smith & Kurt Lustgarten
Artist: Leisha-Marie Riddel
Cover Artist: Audrey Mok
Synopsis: Now that Mia’s old enemy is hot on their trail, Mia and Brenda go into hiding. There’s only one problem...Mia’s mom has escaped from prison, and she’s determined to find her daughter!
THE AVANT-GUARDS #6
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Carly Usdin
Artist: Noah Hayes
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Noah Hayes
Preorder Cover: Cara McGee
Synopsis: Reeling from a crushing defeat at the hands of the Selfies, the Avant-Guards must rediscover their team spirit and remember what makes them love the game. It doesn’t help that a member of their team is horribly smitten with a Selfie player.
ADVENTURE TIME: MARCY & SIMON #6
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Olivia Olson
Artist: Slimm Fabert
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Brittney Williams
Marcy Preorder Cover: Jamie Loughran
Simon Preorder Cover: Amelia Vidal
Synopsis: Marcy and Simon’s quest to find Simon’s lost love has taken them all through the multiverse, but the terrible truth might be more than even they can handle!
ADVENTURE TIME WITH FIONNA & CAKE OGN VOL. 1 SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2019*****
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $9.99
Writer: Kate Sheridan
Artist: Vivian Ng
Cover Artist: Chrystin Garland
Synopsis:
- It’s a very special day in the Land of Ooo: Fionna the Human’s birthday! To surprise her, Prince Gumball and Marshall Lee have Cake distract Fionna with an adventure as they prepare the biggest surprise party in history. But when Prince Gumball’s experimental serum turns Fionna’s birthday cake into a monster,
everyone must work together to save the Candy Kingdom...and maybe a friendship, too!
- Join writer Kate Sheridan ( Fallow Time ) and artist Vivian Ng ( Nickelodeon The Legend of Korra - Turf Wars ) on a brand-new adventure in the incredible world of Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time™ .
STEVEN UNIVERSE #29
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Sarah Gailey
Artist: Rii Abrego
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Missy Pena
Preorder Cover: Jamie Loughran
Synopsis: When Amethyst has a sad spell, Steven doesn’t know how—or even if—he can help. But Steven is not going to let that stop him, he’s going to cheer Amethyst up whether she likes it or not! Written by Hugo Award-winning author Sarah Gailey!
AMAZING WORLD OF GUMBALL: THE STORM OGN SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR AUGUST 2019*****
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $14.99
Writer: Kiernan Sjursen-Lien
Artist: Shadia Amin
Cover Artist: Alessandra Patané
Synopsis:
- A big ol’ storm has set its sights on Elmore but the Watterson family isn’t going to let some bad weather spoil their day, at least not until everything starts going wrong! After a power outage forces Gumball and Darwin to figure out how to have fun without video games—not an easy task—Richard leads a catastrophic
attempt to fix a leak in the ceiling so one measly puddle will cease driving his household absolutely crazy.
It’s one calamity after the other as the Watterson’s try and make it to bluer skies!
It’s is a downpour of good-hearted humor and fun from writer Kiernan Sjursen-Lien ( Over the Garden Wall™) and artist Shadia Amin!
ROCKO’S MODERN AFTERLIFE #3
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Anthony Burch
Artist: Mattia Di Meo
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Ian McGinty
Preorder Cover: Joey McCormick
Synopsis: Rocko and Filburt finally manage to make it to Heffer’s house, but have they made it in time to prevent their dear pal from turning into a zombie? Dr. Hutchison makes her debut in the series with an earth-shaking revelation about what’s causing the outbreak.