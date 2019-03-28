BOOM! Studios single-issue solicitations for June 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have BOOM! Studios listings for June 2019 single-issue comics.

It's a big month of new releases over at BOOM!, including some new graphic novels that are being advance solicited so you'll know what you want to pre-order to flesh out all of your summer reading. In terms of new monthly series, though, it's all about Power Rangers, as the publisher drops the first issue of Go Go Power Rangers: Forever Rangers, the epic conclusion of the Go Go Power Rangers saga.

In the graphic novels department, BOOM! has plenty to offer there, including new stories Grease Bats and New World, a brand-new all-ages Fraggle Rock book, and new stories from the worlds of Adventure Time and Amazing World of Gumball.

Check out all of that, plus new issues of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Rocko's Modern Afterlife, and much more, below.

(Via Previews)