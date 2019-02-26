BOOM! Studios single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have BOOM! Studios listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.
If you're a fan of SYFY's The Magicians and the Lev Grossman novels on which the series is based, you'll be interested in this month's BOOM! offerings, which include an all-new graphic novel — Alice's Story — based on the franchise and written by Grossman himself. So if you just can't get enough of that world, you're about to get just a little more.
Plus, the final issue of Coda arrives, a long-unproduced Jim Henson screenplay, Tale of Sand, arrives in comic book form, a new Lumberjanes story begins, and much more.
Check out everything BOOM! has to offer in May below.
FIREFLY #6
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Greg Pak
Artist: Dan McDaid
Cover Artists:
Main Cover A: Lee Garbett
Preorder Cover B: Joe Quinones
Incentive Cover C: Ethan Young
Synopsis: Mal and Zoe relive the worst day of the war as they delve deeper into their past and debate an awful truth: Are they war criminals?
THE MAGICIANS: ALICE'S STORY OGN HC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR JULY 2019*****
Retail Price : $26.99
Writer: Lev Grossman, Lilah Sturges
Artist: Pius Bak
Cover Artist: Steve Morris
Synopsis:
- Alice Quinn is manifestly brilliant, and she’s always known that magic is real. During her years at Brakebills College for Magical Pedagogy, she rises to the top of her class, falls in love with Quentin Coldwater, and witnesses a horrifically magical creature invade their dimension.
- It’s not soon after graduation when Alice, Quentin, and their friends set their sights on the idyllic setting of Fillory: a place thought to only live in the pages of their favorite children’s books. A land where magic flows like rivers . . . But in this magical realm nothing is what it seems to be, and something darker lies behind the spellbinding facade. It is in the darkness where Alice will discover her true calling and her life,
and those friends, forever changed.
- Acclaimed novelist Lev Grossman teams with New York Times bestselling writer Lilah Sturges ( Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass ), and breakout artist Pius Bak for a new look at the smash hit trilogy The Magicians .
THE AVANT-GUARDS #5
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Carly Usdin
Artist: Noah Hayes
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Noah Hayes
Preorder Cover: Cara McGee
Synopsis: The Avant-Guards have been on a roll when it comes to their newly-formed Athletic Coalition, and Charlie has been getting more comfortable with her new teammates, but when they hit the end of their winning-streak, will these new friendships survive?
BAGS (OR A STORY THEREOF) OGN SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR JULY 2019*****
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $12.99
Writer: Patrick McHale, Gavin Fullerton
Artist: Gavin Fullerton
Cover Artist: Gavin Fullerton
Synopsis:
- This is the tale of John Motts. He is a man who had a dog, but now that dog is gone. John searches his house, his street, and his town, but the dog is nowhere to be found. John soon realizes that he must travel further, past the road and into the trees if he’s ever to find out the truth of what happened to his dog.
- BAGS (or a story thereof) is a journey of love and suspense as John Motts searches through the world he knows, and a world he doesn’t, woven together beautifully by Patrick McHale, creator of the Emmy Award-winning Cartoon Network series Over The Garden Wall™ , and Gavin Fullerton (Disney’s Space Chickens in Space ).
BEN 10 OGN: FOR SCIENCE! SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR JULY 2019*****
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $7.99
Writer: C.B. Lee
Artist: Mattia di Meo
Cover Artist: Mattia di Meo
Synopsis:
- Ben Tennyson isn’t your average 10-year-old...he’s also the wielder of the the Omnitrix, an alien device that allows Ben to shift into ten different alien forms from around the galaxy. Together with his cousin Gwen and Grandpa Max, they protect the world from alien incursions.
- When a science camp is attacked by a mysterious threat, Ben and Gwen must go undercover as campers to find out who or what is responsible. To have any chance of saving the day, they’ll need to follow the grisly trail of science experiments gone wrong.
- Written by Rainbow Award-winning author C.B. Lee ( Not Your Sidekick ) and illustrated by Mattia Di Meo ( Adventure Time™/Regular Show™ ), Ben 10™: For Science! is an action-packed adventure based on Cartoon Network’s hit TV series.
RONIN ISLAND #3
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Greg Pak
Artist: Giannis Milonogiannis
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Giannis Milonogiannis
Preorder Cover: Ethan Young
Synopsis: Though the Island’s shelter provides protection, Hana can no longer watch the slaughter on the mainland and leaves her home with General Sato to save the Shogunates’s civilians. Kenichi reluctantly joins her, with his own motivations for the island’s protection in mind.
SABAN’S GO GO POWER RANGERS #20
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Ryan Parrott
Artist: Eleonora Carlini
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Marcus To
Intermix Cover: Miguel Mercado
Preorder Cover: Audrey Mok
Homage Incentive Cover: Gleb Melnikov
Synopsis: With Rita on the hunt and the students of Angel Grove High in danger, the Rangers are forced to make fast choices to protect their friends. With the clock ticking, Zack must decide whether he will listen to Zordon, or disobey direct orders if it means helping the others.
MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #39
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Marguerite Bennett
Artist: Simone di Meo
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Jamal Campbell
Preorder Cover: Jordan Gibson
Incentive Cover: Xermánico
Synopsis: After the shocking revelations of last issue, the new team of Power Rangers make their final stand - and none of them will escape unscathed!
FAITHLESS #2
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Brian Azzarello
Artist: Maria Llovet
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Paul Pope
Preorder Cover: Vanesa R. Del Rey
Synopsis: Faith is drawn into a new world when she attends a party at the home of renowned artist Louis Thorn.
It’s a world of opulence, excess, and sensuality—and something darker that she can’t put her finger on. There is something . . . curious about these people, a darkness or shadow just at the edge of reason . . . and maybe it is exactly what Faith is looking for.
BONE PARISH #9
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Cullen Bunn
Artist: Jonas Scharf
Cover Artist: Jonas Scharf
Synopsis: The walls continue to close in on the Winters family, as they are assaulted by foes on all sides.
THE EMPTY MAN #7
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Cullen Bunn
Artist: Jesús Hervás
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Vanesa R. Del Rey
Preorder Cover: Jesús Hervás
Synopsis: After the return of someone long thought dead, Jensen and the Kerry family might finally have the reinforcements needed to stave off the Empty Man’s advances once and for all.
BLACK BADGE #10
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Matt Kindt
Artist: Tyler Jenkins
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Matt Kindt
Intermix Cover: Tyler Jenkins
Synopsis: The Badges continue to unravel the mysterious history of the program, learning the secret history of their parents...and their role in the threats the Badges must now face!
CODA #12
Retail Price : $19.99
Writer: Simon Spurrier
Artist: Matías Bergara
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Matías Bergara
Intermix Cover: Chris Visions
Synopsis: The story of Hum and the Nag comes to a close.
JIM HENSON'S TALE OF SAND SC
*****ADVANCE SOLICITED FOR JULY 2019*****
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $24.99
Writer: Jim Henson
Artist: Ramon Perez
Cover Artist: Ramon Perez
Synopsis:
- Tale of Sand is an Eisner Award-winning original graphic novel adaptation of an unproduced, feature-length screenplay written by Jim Henson and his frequent writing partner, Jerry Juhl.
- Tale of Sand follows scruffy everyman, Mac, who wakes up in an unfamiliar town, and is chased across the desert of the American Southwest by all manners of man and beast of unimaginable proportions. Produced with the blessing of the Henson family, Tale of Sand will allow Henson fans to recognize some of the inspirations and set pieces that appeared in later Henson Company productions.
JIM HENSON'S THE STORYTELLER: SIRENS #2
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Chan Chau
Artist: Chan Chau
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Cory Godbey
Preorder Cover: Chan Chau
Synopsis: This tale explores the Chinese mythology of Nuwa. Long ago before mankind, Nuwa traveled through vast fields and mountains of the earth in awe of its beauty. The planet was beautiful, but lonely and she decided to fill the earth with human beings. But while life filled the Earth and Nuwa’s heart, creation was only the beginning of the story.
JIM HENSON'S BENEATH THE DARK CRYSTAL #9
Publisher : Archaia, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Adam Smith
Artist: Alexandria Huntington
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Benjamin Dewey
Preorder Cover: David Petersen
Synopsis: Thurma and Kensho are struggling on their chosen paths. Divided from their respective allies by betrayal and loss, both heroes must put their trust in the powers of Thra and Mithra, which work to bring Kensho and Thurma together for a much needed reunion.
LUMBERJANES: SOMEWHERE THAT’S GREEN #1
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $7.99
Writer: Seanan McGuire
Artist: Alexa Bosy
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Alexa Bosy
Preorder Cover: Veronica Fish
Synopsis:
- When Jo, April, Mal, Molly, and Ripley stumble upon several muddy, spiky, cactus kittens in the woods, they take on the sacred mission of bringing the kittens back to their home.
- However, when they reach the garden menageries and its Dryad tender, they find that there is a deeper problem at the heart of the garden—and the Roanokes are the only ones who can help!
- Writer Seanan McGuire ( Spider-Gwen ) and artist Alexa Bosy team up for an entirely new Lumberjanes story! PLUS an all-new short story from Mariana Costa ( Peritale )!
LUMBERJANES #62
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writers: Shannon Watters & Kat Leyh
Artist: AnneMarie Rogers
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Kat Leyh
Preorder Cover: Chan Chau
Synopsis: In her quest to face her fears, Mal has stumbled into the most frightening place of all: the Land of Lost Things. In this pocket dimension, time moves faster than in the real world, and dinosaurs still rule supreme. None of the Roanokes have ever gone dimension-tripping by themselves before, much less accidentally! It’s up to Jo, April, Ripley, and Molly to find a way to get Mal back home, safe and (hopefully) sound!
SMOOTH CRIMINALS #7
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Kiwi Smith & Kurt Lustgarten
Artist: Leisha Riddel
Cover Artist: Audrey Mok
Synopsis: Brenda and Mia, having pulled off the ultimate heist but lost the prize, are pulled back in for one more round in the fight for the Net of Indra! It’s all or nothing as they take on Mia’s arch-nemesis from the 1960s: the nefarious, notorious, ignominious Hatch Leonard.
GIANT DAYS #50
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: John Allison
Artists: Max Sarin
Cover Artist: Max Sarin
Synopsis: In times of a disastrous norovirus outbreak in McGraw’s for-fun cricket team, Susan, Esther, and Daisy are called upon to defend McGraw’s sportly honor. Taking up the bats of his fallen mates and donning their cricket whites, it’s a sporting adventure the girls had literally never anticipated! Can Susan be genteel and sportsmanlike?
Can Esther stop goofing off? Will Daisy prove the greatest cricketer of all time?
BY NIGHT #11
Publisher : BOOM! Box, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: John Allison
Artist: Christine Larsen
Cover Artist:
Main Cover: Christine Larsen
Preorder Cover: Sarah Stern
Synopsis: Jane and Heather confront Chet Charles, the mysterious inventor thought missing for over a decade! All that remains is to discover the sort of thing that could drive you crazy enough to want to live inside a mountain for twenty years and pretend to be the most powerful being in a dimension.
ADVENTURE TIME™ : MARCY & SIMON #5
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Olivia Olson
Artist: Slimm Fabert
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Brittney Williams
Marcy Preorder Cover: Danielle Chuatico
Simon Preorder Cover: Jamie Loughran
Synopsis: Marceline, Simon, Finn, and Jake are on a quest through the multiverse to free Betty from Golb’s control and resolve Simon’s greatest guilt. They’ll have to fight through lots of obstacles—including some aliens—before they eventually find Betty.
STEVEN UNIVERSE™ #28
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Terry Blas
Artist: Gabriele Bagnoli
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Missy Pena
Preorder Cover: Francesca Perrone
Synopsis: When the Off Colors are trapped in a world of their own fears by an evil gem, it’s up to Lars to confront his own insecurities and rally his crew to get free!
ROCKO’S MODERN AFTERLIFE #2
Publisher : KaBOOM!, an imprint of BOOM! Studios
Retail Price : $3.99
Writer: Anthony Burch
Artist: Mattia Di Meo
Cover Artists:
Main Cover: Ian McGinty
Preorder Cover: Joey McCormick
Synopsis: Rocko and Spunky must brave the zombified landscape of O-Town to make it to Filburt's house, who has taken up quite a few odd survivalist habits.