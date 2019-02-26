BOOM! Studios single-issue solicitations for May 2019

Every month, SYFY WIRE will be bringing you the solicitations for all the upcoming comic books you need to know about. Today we have BOOM! Studios listings for May 2019 single-issue comics.

If you're a fan of SYFY's The Magicians and the Lev Grossman novels on which the series is based, you'll be interested in this month's BOOM! offerings, which include an all-new graphic novel — Alice's Story — based on the franchise and written by Grossman himself. So if you just can't get enough of that world, you're about to get just a little more.

Plus, the final issue of Coda arrives, a long-unproduced Jim Henson screenplay, Tale of Sand, arrives in comic book form, a new Lumberjanes story begins, and much more.

Check out everything BOOM! has to offer in May below.