Latest Stories

fanfic0310
Tag: Movies
Read This Fanfiction: Stories from American Gods, Critical Role, and Arrow
Us SXSW Jordan Peele Winston Duke
Tag: Movies
Winston Duke explains why his Us character is a lot like Jordan Peele
Captain Marvel Brie Larson
Tag: Movies
Box office: Captain Marvel could vaporize almost $200M domestically in its first weekend alone
What We Do In Shadows TV
Tag: TV
SXSW: Taika Waititi, Jemaine Clement, and their continued quest for the 'truth' with What We Do in the Shadows
Captain Marvel Brie Larson

Box office: Captain Marvel could vaporize almost $200M domestically in its first weekend alone

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 10, 2019

Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios' first female-led superhero movie, will dominate the domestic box office during its first weekend in theaters with an estimated $156 million

Some projections place the figure even higher at $160 million and if that's the case, there's the slight (but promising) chance that it could break $200 million in North America during its domestic weekend debut. 

Globally, the feature has already surpassed that milestone, having already raked in $127 million from foreign markets. In particular, the Chinese box office yielded $34.3 million on Friday night, the second-highest beginning for any Marvel movie in China after Avengers: Infinity War.

Courtesy of Marvel Entertainment

Should the estimates of $156 - $160 million prove to be true, though, Captain Marvel will nab the second-biggest opening for any comic book movie to introduce a new character. The No. 1 record is held by (you guessed it) Black Panther, which shattered all kinds of box office records last winter/spring. That being said, Captain Marvel is also set to vaporize the seventh-biggest debut for any Marvel project after the first three Avengers films, Black PantherCaptain America: Civil War, and Iron Man 3.

Directed by indie darlings, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck (Mississippi Grind), the movie centers on Carol Danvers (Room's Brie Larson), an amnesiac member of the elite Kree Starforce. After an encounter with the shapeshifting Skrulls (the mortal enemies of the Kree), Carol crashes to Earth and begins to piece her past together with the help of a young and two-eyed Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson).

Acting as a prequel to the MCU as we all know it, the film is set in the 1990s and is chock full of nostalgic beats like Blockbusters, Internet cafes, and Hole's "Celebrity Skin."

Lashana Lynch (Maria Rambeau), Jude Law (Yon-Rogg), Ben Mendelsohn (Talos), Annette Benning (Supreme Intelligence/Mar-Vell), Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), Djimon Hounsou (Korath), and Lee Pace (Ronan the Accuser) make up the rest of the ensemble cast.

Brie Larson Captain Marvel

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney

Ok, so Captain Marvel is obviously the biggest genre player at this weekend's box office, but there are a few genre holdovers from previous weeks still fighting for relevance.

For instance, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is all set to take second place during its third weekend with a modest $15 million. Domestically, the trilogy capper to the popular DreamWorks franchise has taken in $108.3 million. In foreign markets, the movie has yielded more than $280 million, bringing the international total to nearly $400 million.

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral will take the third spot, but The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part and Alita: Battle Angel are duking it out for fourth place with around $3 million apiece. The Lego Movie 2 has done ok in North America with $94 million, bringing in an extra $63 million overseas. Alita's got $78.3 million domestically and $285 million from foreign box offices.

(via Variety The Hollywood Reporter, & Box Office Mojo)

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Tag: The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
Tag: Alita: Battle Angel

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Box Office
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Box office: How to Train Your Dragon 3 swoops in for another victory
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Box Office
Tag: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Box office: Final How to Train Your Dragon soars toward franchise best with $55.5M
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Box Office
Tag: Alita: Battle Angel
Alita Battle Angel
President's Day box office: Alita takes $41.7 million in slow weekend; Happy Death Day 2U disappoints with $11.5M
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Captain Marvel
Tag: Marvel
Captain Marvel poster via Marvel site 2019
Captain Marvel could soar past early projections to hit $150 million U.S. opening
Benjamin Bullard
Comment count Comment count: Trending 7