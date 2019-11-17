Box office: Charlie's Angels reboot spies disappointing debut with $8.5 million domestically

Elizabeth Banks' big screen reboot of Charlie's Angels didn't fare so well during its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Instead of hitting early projections of around $13 million, the flick crashed and burned with $8.5 million, despite positive reviews.

This disappointing total placed the movie in fourth place behind Ford v Ferrari, Playing With Fire, and Midway. The feature's debut falls nearly $30 million short of the franchise's last cinematic outing, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, in 2003.

Based on the classic '70s-era TV show of the same name, the new Charlie's Angels expands the scope of the Townsend Agency by taking the detective enterprise all around the world. Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Ella Balinska (Midsomer Murders), and Naomi Scott (Aladdin 2019) lead the project as the story's three main mystery-solvers/international spies/butt-kickers.

In addition to the global presence of the agency, there are also multiple Bosleys, played by Banks (who wrote and directed the movie), Patrick Stewart (X-Men), and Djimon Hounsou (Captain Marvel).

Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire), Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date), Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Murder Mystery), and Nat Faxon (Disenchantment) co-star.

Charlie's slow opening is the second genre letdown for the second week in a row. Last weekend, Mike Flanagan's Doctor Sleep fell well below expectations with a little over $14.1 million. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, the film serves as a sequel to The Shining by following a grown-up Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor). A sequel/spin-off based around Danny's mentor, Dick Hallorann, was already in the works, but could be put on hold after the poor box office returns.

Things didn't improve because the King adaptation fell nearly 60% in its sophomore outing with $6.1 million for a current domestic tally of just $25 million. With a little over $42 million in global sales, the movie, which cost more than $50 million to make, is a certified box office bomb.

Nevertheless, Warner Bros. (which bankrolled Doctor Sleep) can still celebrate this weekend, as Todd Phillips' Joker became the first R-rated movie in history to surpass $1 billion at the global box office.

