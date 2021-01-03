Box office: Wonder Woman 1984 falls 67% over New Year's weekend; flies to $118.5 million globally

After netting the largest opening of any movie released in the era of COVID-19 over the Christmas holiday last weekend, Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984's ticket sales fell 67% in its second frame during the New Year's vacation.

According to Variety, the DC sequel brought in an additional $5.5 million at the North American box office — a stark contrast to its $16.7 million debut seven days ago. For comparison, the first Wonder Woman was already over $200 million by its second weekend in June 2017. But, of course, theaters are still feeling the fallout of the enduring health crisis, which means sales are, unfortunately, nowhere near pre-pandemic figures.

So far, the comic book movie has made $28.5 million domestically, with a much better performance in international markets, which netted $10.1 million this weekend for an international haul of $90 million. That bumped the global total up to $118.5 million. Warner Bros. was happy enough with the movie's initial box office results, that it decided to fast-track a third Wonder Woman project (once again directed by Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot in the titular role). WW84 is also available to stream on HBO Max for the next month, a part of the studio's dual rollout plan for all of 2021.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, WW84 is performing particularly well in Australia, which registered $4.3 million for the second weekend. Over the last two weeks, the sequel has lassoed up $11.5 million in the Land Down Under.

Even with a recent VOD release, The Croods: A New Age (now in its sixth frame) is still in the game with another $2.2 million at the Stateside box office. As of this weekend, the animated follow-up has raked in $34.5 million in North America and $115 million worldwide. The first installment had a little over $163 million by its sixth weekend in the spring of 2013, so the sequel isn't too far behind. As such, it's very possible that DreamWorks Animation could green-light a threequel in the near future.

"It would have to be a story that demanded a sequel," A New Age director Joel Crawford told SYFY WIRE in late 2020 when asked about the possibility of a third entry. "Just the same way I approached this one where you go, "That’s a huge life event" and doesn’t just feel like we’re pumping out another one. [We need something] that feels like it justifies it, so right now, I don’t have a specific way in, but I have a passion and excitement for The Croods' world."

Lastly, we have Pixar's Soul, which received an exclusive Disney+ premiere in North America and a theatrical rollout in markets where the streaming service is now widely available (China, Saudi Arabia and Thailand). With another $16.5 million from those countries, the critically-acclaimed film's global total now stands at $32.5 million.

