Box office: Wonder Woman 1984 passes $150 million globally; The Croods 2 remains a primeval juggernaut

After six weeks of playing in theaters, Wonder Woman 1984 has finally surpassed $150 million at the global box office, Variety confirmed Sunday.

Warner Bros.' blockbuster release took third place in North America with an added $1.3 million, boosting its stateside total to $39.2 million. Internationally, the DC sequel (starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal) brought in an additional $1.1 million for a current overseas haul of $112.8 million. Worldwide, the project's financials stand at $152 million — not a bad showing in a time when theaters are either closed or operating at reduced capacity. It's even more impressive when you consider the fact that the movie was also streaming on HBO Max for a month, allowing audience members to skip theaters entirely.

While no longer available on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service, WW84 will remain in theaters prior to its home video release (no date has been announced yet).

DreamWorks Animation's The Croods: A New Age shows no signs of slowing down, once again securing the second spot at the domestic box office during its tenth frame with $1.84 million. To date, the animated follow-up to 2013's The Croods has made $43.9 million in North America. It's not that far behind its predecessor, which was nearing $180 million in its tenth weekend in May 2013. In foreign markets, the movie added $1.3 million to its stores, bumping the global tally to $144.38 million. The family-friendly feature is also available to rent/buy on PVOD platforms.

Sadly, A New Age cast member Cloris Leachman (voice of "Gran") passed away earlier in the week at the age of 94.

"Her comedic timing and feistiness is so perfect for Gran," Croods director Joel Crawford told SYFY WIRE in late 2020. "I’m just blown away... and so glad that we got to be a part of her amazing career. That was the thing, it was so fun tapping into this great backstory for Gran; to continue from the first movie and go, "Oh no, there’s more about her past that you didn’t know!" All around fun."

Sony's Monster Hunter adaptation came in the fifth spot this weekend with $740,000 during its seventh outing in domestic theaters. In North America, the video game feature has raked in a little over $11 million, with its worldwide total nearing $20 million.

Written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who helped Sony's Resident Evil film franchise break $1 billion at the global box office, the big budget take on the Capcom titles stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung, and Ron Perlman. The story follows a group of elite soldiers who find themselves mysteriously transported to a dimension full of giant, bloodthirsty, and near-indestructible monsters.

