WIRE Buzz: The Boys, Mulan break into Nielsen Top 10; Legends of Tomorrow cast; Disney+ Halloween

The Nielsen ratings are in a weird spot simply because streaming and traditional TV don't necessarily have their views count for the same thing. Though hard to judge, the streaming viewership is still being tabulated in some form and, this week, Netflix has had its stranglehold on the Top 10 disrupted by a pair of genre favorites.

According to The Wrap, Amazon's The Boys and Disney+'s Mulan both snuck into the top ten during the first week of September. However, those were the only two spots not taken by Netflix. Here is the full genre-dominated list from Aug. 31 - Sept. 6 sorted by minutes viewed:

Cobra Kai: 2.171B minutes Lucifer: 1.415B minutes The Boys: 891M minutes The Office: 843M minutes Criminal Minds: 675M minutes Shameless: 639M minutes Away: 631M minutes Grey’s Anatomy: 616M minutes The Legend of Korra: 541M minutes Mulan: 525M minutes

There are a few factors here that fans should still keep in mind. First, Netflix has a history of counting autoplay minutes as viewership and has increased its service's level of autoplaying so that when fans pop onto the homepage and linger, something will start going. So take its numbers with various grains of salt.

The second aspect is impressive in the other direction: Mulan isn't just the lone Disney+ offering, but a premium offering that costs fans an additional $29.99 to watch. That's a lot of cash for Disney.

Next, a long-running member of The CW's Arrowverse has added a new series regular to its roster.

EW reports that DC's Legends of Tomorrow has bumped Adam Tsekhman AKA Gary Green to series regular for the sixth season of the superhero show. That means he's actually going to become a Legend this time around. Good going, Gary. We'll start taking bets now on his possible superpowers.

Tsekhman's been around since the first episode of Season 3, assisting Ava and generally being a side character...even if he was evil for a little bit. After training with Constantine, Gary's ready to reveal his true colors.

Apaprently, Green isn't "the mild-mannered goofball that our team of superheroes have taken him for all these years" and "Season 6 will explore Gary’s origin story. It’s even more bizarre than you would imagine." Ok, what does THAT mean? He's a weirdo for sure, but does he have some powers beneath the surface?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW early next year.

Finally, Disney+ has started teasing out its spooky Halloween lineup for its Happy Hallowstream initiative — and there's a ton of stuff headed to the streamer.

The October event starts today and rolls out a new collection that includes classics like Hocus Pocus, The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Halloweentown in addition to deeper cuts like the “Frankenweenie” short film from director Tim Burton. And don't worry, there're plenty of Halloween episodes from Disney shows to round things out — including tons of spooky Simpsons specials. The movies, listed in full below, are available on the service now:

Don’t Look Under the Bed

Frankenweenie

Girl vs Monster

Halloweentown

Halloweentown High

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Haunted Mansion

Hocus Pocus

Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire

Mr. Boogedy

Phantom of the Megaplex

Return to Halloweentown

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad

The Ghost of Buxley Hall

The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Scream Team

Twitches

Twitches Too

ZOMBIES

ZOMBIES 2