Alden Ehrenreich making leap from Kessel Run to Brave New World

Alden Ehrenreich is about to make the leap from the Kessel Run to a Brave New World.

The actor, who played the young Han Solo in last year's Solo: A Star Wars Story, has been tapped as the lead for the upcoming adaptation of the 1932 Aldous Huxley novel, per a report from Deadline. The series was originally developed for SYFY before being given a straight-to-series order for the USA Network. Now there's talk it could become the flagship series for NBC Universal's upcoming streaming service, NBCU, which is set to launch sometime next year. (NBC Universal and its parent company, Comcast, own SYFY WIRE.)

Before his foray into the Star Wars franchise, Ehrenreich was previously known for his roles in Beautiful Creatures and the Coen brothers' Hail Caeser! While he got his start in bit parts on shows like Supernatural and CSI, this would mark his first major role in a television series.

Huxley's groundbreaking novel envisions the complete and total utopia of New London, but the peace has come at the cost of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and even history. Ehrenreich would play John the Savage, an outsider whose mere presence in New London threatens to upend the rigid social order that's allowed for peace to thrive.

The series is being penned by the writing trio of David Wiener, Grant Morrison, and Brian Taylor. Wiener and Morrison are set to executive produce along with Amblin TV’s Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, with Wiener also serving as showrunner. Black Mirror director Owen Harris is set to helm the first episode.

If all goes as planned, Brave New World could be ready to stream by sometime next year.