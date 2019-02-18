Latest Stories

Spider-Ham
Tag: Movies
Spider-Ham avoids missing lunch in new animated short clip
Black Panther Dora Milaje
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/18/19: Who are you loyal to?
Rick and Morty Morty's Mind Blowers
Tag: Comics
Comics: Morty's Mind Blowers getting Oni Press sequel, Spider-Man in Mexico, and more
ivy
Tag: Fangrrls
Poison Ivy deserves better
Black Panther Angela Bassett Letitia Wright

Bring the costumes of Black Panther and Mary Poppins into your home with this Oscars-inspired AR

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Feb 18, 2019

With the Oscars fast-approaching, USA Today decided to take an in-depth look at this year's nominees for Best Costume Design. With a nifty little augmented reality experience on their mobile app, you can bring some of the nominated costumes into the comfort of your very own home.

Two major genre contenders, Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns, are both competing in this category thanks to the detailed and vibrant work done by Ruth Carter and Sandy Powell respectively.

To check out Carter and Powell's costume designs, you head over to the USA Today app on your Android or iOS device—just make sure your phone's operating system as well as the version of the app are both up-to-date. After that, it's just a matter of finding a flat surface and going to town on all the experience has to offer.

For instance, when you bring up Okoye's Dora Milaje outfit (worn by Danai Gurira's character in Black Panther), you'll learn about the influence of the native African peoples (like the Himba and Ndebele) on its visual style. When it comes to Poppins, you may be surprised to hear that each costume—like the one Emily Blunt's Mary dons in the cartoon sequence—in the long-awaited Disney sequel took around two weeks to complete.

Black Panther Okoye costume

Credit: USA Today

Mary Poppins Returns costume

Credit: USA Today

Black Panther is also up for Best Picture, Best Score, Best Original Song ("All the Stars"), Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Similarly, Mary Poppins Returns will try to take home Best Score, Best Original Song ("The Place Where Lost Things Go"), and Best Production Design.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will be held this coming Sunday, February 24 on ABC. As always, the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater at 8pm EST.

Before then, however, check out some of the Panther-related costumes on display in the photo gallery below...

Black Panther costumes
Credit: USA Today
Black Panther costumes
Credit: USA Today
Black Panther costumes
Credit: USA Today
Black Panther costumes
Credit: USA Today
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Oscars 2019
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Mary Poppins Returns
Tag: Augmented Reality
Tag: Ruth Carter
Tag: Sandy Powell

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Oscars 2019
Tag: Black Panther
Oscars Academy Awards golden statues
Oscar nominations 2019: Black Panther becomes first-ever superhero movie to go for Best Picture
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Critics’ Choice Awards
Tag: Black Panther
Black Panther and First Man
Black Panther and First Man snag top nods for Critics’ Choice Awards 2019
Josh Weiss
Dec 10, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Black Panther
Tag: Kevin Feige
Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige
Kevin Feige reveals the exact moment he knew Black Panther would be a phenomenon
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 3
Tag: Awards Season
Tag: NAACP Image Awards
Black Panther Ryan Coogler Chadwick Boseman
Awards Race: Black Panther scores major NAACP noms, God of War wins top DICE prize, Oscars kicks up another fiasco
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0