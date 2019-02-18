Bring the costumes of Black Panther and Mary Poppins into your home with this Oscars-inspired AR

With the Oscars fast-approaching, USA Today decided to take an in-depth look at this year's nominees for Best Costume Design. With a nifty little augmented reality experience on their mobile app, you can bring some of the nominated costumes into the comfort of your very own home.

Two major genre contenders, Black Panther and Mary Poppins Returns, are both competing in this category thanks to the detailed and vibrant work done by Ruth Carter and Sandy Powell respectively.

To check out Carter and Powell's costume designs, you head over to the USA Today app on your Android or iOS device—just make sure your phone's operating system as well as the version of the app are both up-to-date. After that, it's just a matter of finding a flat surface and going to town on all the experience has to offer.

For instance, when you bring up Okoye's Dora Milaje outfit (worn by Danai Gurira's character in Black Panther), you'll learn about the influence of the native African peoples (like the Himba and Ndebele) on its visual style. When it comes to Poppins, you may be surprised to hear that each costume—like the one Emily Blunt's Mary dons in the cartoon sequence—in the long-awaited Disney sequel took around two weeks to complete.

Credit: USA Today

Credit: USA Today

Black Panther is also up for Best Picture, Best Score, Best Original Song ("All the Stars"), Best Production Design, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing.

Similarly, Mary Poppins Returns will try to take home Best Score, Best Original Song ("The Place Where Lost Things Go"), and Best Production Design.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will be held this coming Sunday, February 24 on ABC. As always, the ceremony will be held in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater at 8pm EST.

Before then, however, check out some of the Panther-related costumes on display in the photo gallery below...