Love is in the air in this first look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2

Is a love triangle brewing?

Netflix has debuted images from the upcoming second season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which arrives next month. In them, we see our heroine (played by Kiernan Shipka) consorting with mortal Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch) and warlock Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood).

Who will she choose? It's anyone's guess! In the meantime, check below for some snazzy first-look images from Part 2.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

While she decided to sign the Book of Beast by the end of Season 1, Sabrina, while now contractually obligated to the world of magic, is still torn between two worlds. She'll certainly face magical resistance when it comes to her plans for tearing down the old way of doing things.

As she delves deeper into her heritage, "The Dark Lord, Madame Satan, and Father Blackwood continue to conjure chaos in the Spellman household and the town of Greendale," reads the official release. "And they aren’t the only ones trying to raise hell. Everything is in question... relationships, identity, true intentions... when the devil’s work is at hand."

Just take a look at this goat monster totally invading Sabrina's personal space in the following image:

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Renewed for third and fourth seasons, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns for its second part on Netflix on April 5.

"It’s a little more fun," showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said back in December. "It’s a little sexier. Now that we know everyone and we’ve really established the world, we can play in it a little more rather than build it. It feels a little more ambitious and rollicking than part one."

A prequel novel set in the summer before Season 1 will go on sale from Scholastic this summer.