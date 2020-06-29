Chosen One of the Day: Diego Luna as Inigo Montoya

I’ve been hearing rumblings about a Princess Bride remake, and am of course, outraged. It’s a perfect movie, we don’t need no stinkin’ remake!

But it turns out, celebrities have been working on a secret DIY version of the movie for charity, through cut togethers and shot on cell phones, and using absurd props they found around the house. This weekend, a clip dropped onto my Twitter timeline from the gods (or from Vanity Fair, however you want to see this reality), and Reader, it was wonderful.

It’s the scene where The Man in Black and Inigo Montoya finally speak to each other as the MiB (not that MiB) hangs on the Cliffs of Insanity, climbing his way up. Only this time, Jack Black plays our hero and Diego Luna stands in as Inigo Montoya.

Again, I do think The Princess Bride is a perfect movie. That said if there was ever a remake and they don’t cast Diego Luna as Inigo Montoya, just throw the whole fake project in the trash.

A few things: He owns a flowy regency romance book cover shirt. He’s made his voice a little scratchier for our benefit. His hair is mussed just so. He has a lil red umbrella in place of Inigo’s sword. It’s the Inigo Montoya we deserve in 2020 because we deserve good things and this performance is a Good Thing.

P.S. A special shout-out to Jack Black’s Westley and his use of Kylo Ren’s lightsaber as his weapon of choice.

