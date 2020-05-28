Latest Stories

Credit: Wild Eye Releasing
Chosen One of the Day: Father Stewart from VelociPastor

Contributed by
Courtney Enlow
May 28, 2020
First of all, VelociPastor is art. That's all you truly need to know. It is art about a pastor who moves to China...

 

china-velocipastor

Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

...where he gains the power to turn into a dinosaur, using this ability to fight crime. Like I said, art. 

But the real star of the film is Father Stewart (Daniel Steere), specifically during his Vietnam flashback wherein we learn the man has seen some sh*t.

Like his best friend killed in front of him.

father-stewart-velocipastor

Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

And his lady love exploded in front of him.  

father-stewart-adeline-velocipastor

Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

And definitely this wig from the Blink 182 music video collection.  

father-stewart-wig

Credit: Wild Eye Releasing

The hero of the tale may be our glorious dino-ninja-priest-boy, but Father Stewart and his flawless hair are the heroes we deserve.

 

     
